KPS, KCHS using technology to prepare students for future

KEARNEY — Both Kearney high schools have gone virtual this year to prepare students for college and future careers.
Kearney High School and Kearney Catholic High School have both found ways to continue to provide opportunities for their students during the pandemic.
“We’ve continued on. We’ve used a lot of virtual options, and (we are) not having a lot of people, who are typically in the building, in the building,” said Jessie Kaskie, KCHS school counselor.
KHS recently held its annual College and Career Readiness Day with many of the activities being virtual this year. Freshmen had virtual visits to Central Community College in Kearney and the University of Nebraska at Kearney, while juniors were able to attend a virtual college visit of their choice. Seniors spent the day doing virtual job shadows and interviews.
“We recreate that experience virtually. The reality is a lot of colleges and universities are going to virtual college tours,” said Melissa Herrmann, director of 6-12 education at KPS.
As many businesses across the country shift to remote settings, the students are able to gain experience doing interviews and working with employers virtually.
“More and more are conducting interviews virtually. There are some advantages because we are exposing students to that,” said Herrmann.
KCHS students also participated in a virtual version of Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce’s Exploration Fair, and the school helps students and their parents prepare for college with an annual financial aid night. This year’s event was held virtually. While the event went over really well, Kaskie said being able to answer questions in person is much easier.
“I miss having people who are outside the building in the building,” she said.
Both schools are able to continue to provide options for their students to help them choose the best path for them. Each school utilizes EducationQuest, a nonprofit organization that helps improve access to higher education in Nebraska. Students are able to use the service to explore career options, research colleges, find scholarships and more information.
KPS and KCHS also prepare their students in the classroom and through individual support.
“I would say that at Kearney High we really try to embed college and career readiness in our Bearcat Time and advisement curriculum,” said Herrmann. “Students are exposed to everything from career assessments to strengths and interests and courses they would like to take.”
The schools also work closely with UNK and Central Community College to provide dual credits or early-entry course enrollment for college credits.
Students who may not want to pursue a traditional two- or four-year degree are encouraged to discover the right path for them, whether that is going to a technical or trade school or entering the military.
“We try to help our students in whatever their experience is going to be,” said Herrmann.
KPS typically helps students find job shadow or internship opportunities, but they have had to put those on hold this year due to the pandemic. However, if students are currently employed, KHS business teacher, Tennille Allison, can work with their employer to provide on-the-job training and work-based learning.
Students at KCHS are able to take electives, such as personal finance or business classes, to help prepare them for life after high school. KCHS staff aims to develop their students spiritually as well.
“We want the spiritual piece just as developed, helping the students to be of service to their church, community and society,” said Kaskie.
The pandemic has provided a unique set of challenges for the schools, and both schools have made adjustments, such as shortening KPS’s College and Career Readiness Day to a half-day event, to help their students adapt.
“Kids are still kids. Students are still students. It doesn’t matter if they have a mask on or off, and they are super resilient. They are very energizing to be around. Where adults are typically very worried about things, students aren’t. They just want to be students,” Kaskie said.