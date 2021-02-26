KPS, KCHS using technology to prepare students for future

Students who may not want to pursue a traditional two- or four-year degree are encouraged to discover the right path for them, whether that is going to a technical or trade school or entering the military.

“We try to help our students in whatever their experience is going to be,” said Herrmann.

KPS typically helps students find job shadow or internship opportunities, but they have had to put those on hold this year due to the pandemic. However, if students are currently employed, KHS business teacher, Tennille Allison, can work with their employer to provide on-the-job training and work-based learning.

Students at KCHS are able to take electives, such as personal finance or business classes, to help prepare them for life after high school. KCHS staff aims to develop their students spiritually as well.

“We want the spiritual piece just as developed, helping the students to be of service to their church, community and society,” said Kaskie.

The pandemic has provided a unique set of challenges for the schools, and both schools have made adjustments, such as shortening KPS’s College and Career Readiness Day to a half-day event, to help their students adapt.