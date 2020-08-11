KEARNEY — Kearney Public Schools expects to receive a “sizable” increase in state aid this year, turning around a trend the district has experienced for the last five years.
Financial Director Chris Nelson told the school board during a preliminary budget presentation at Monday night’s meeting that KPS is expecting an 16.9% increase in state aid for the 2020-21 fiscal year, adding another $1.1 million in funding.
Looking back, the district has lost state funding almost every year since 2014. Last year was the only year the district got a small increase in state aid, a rise of 2.81%, or an additional $187,943.
While Nelson noted it was good news to finally have a “sizable increase in state aid,” the district is still millions of dollars of state funding short compared with where it was several years ago.
“We’re barely half of that at this point,” Nelson said. “It’s great that we’ve seen some increase, but we’ve got a long ways to go to catch up to where we used to be.”
In the past decade, KPS received the most state aid in 2013-14, for a total around $13.4 million. This fiscal year, KPS will get a total of $8 million from the state.
As the Legislature clambers to solve an issue of an overreliance on property taxes, Nelson shared data confirming that KPS has needed to increasingly lean more on local property taxes in the past decade.
Looking back at 2010, Nelson said 44% of the district’s budget was funded by property taxes. State aid provided 38%.
In the 2020-21 fiscal year, KPS is relying on property taxes for 65% of its budget. Only 13% of funding comes from state aid.
“Those two have swapped in terms of revenues,” Nelson explained.
A bill attempting to solve some of Nebraska’s property tax issues, LB1107, advanced Wednesday, according to reporting from the Omaha World-Herald. The measure appears it will pass before the last day of the 2020 Unicameral session on Thursday.
LB1107 would provide modest property tax relief initially, but eventually could defray about 18% of property taxes paid to support K-12 schools.
The majority of KPS’ budget goes to pay personnel salaries. Also Monday night, the board approved the hiring of eight full-time, permanent substitute teachers next year.
Two substitutes are assigned to Kearney High School, and the others are assigned to multiple schools.
Human Resources Director Bob Hastings expected that all of the teachers may move to fill roles outside of their assigned schools, however. The assigned teachers are simply the first on the list to fill an absence at their listed schools.
“I have no doubt that we would be able to use eight subs every single day during the school year, even if COVID were not an issue,” Hastings said.
The teachers are hired for only this school year, though Hastings expected many of them may move into other teaching positions that open up next year.
Also at Monday night’s meeting, Kent Cordes of BD Construction gave an update on three ongoing construction projects:
- Work at Sunrise Middle School is nearing completion and is set to come in under budget. Cordes explained that a contingency fund was budgeted for the remodel, but the contractor did not need to dip into the fund as much, as few unexpected issues arose.
- Work at Kearney High School also is nearly complete. This project also is set to come in under budget.
- Construction on the Hanny Arram Center for Success is progressing, with under floor plumbing now complete and duct work currently in progress.
@TiffanyStoiber