KPS enrollment down, local homeschool numbers up amid COVID-19

KEARNEY — Enrollment numbers for the 2020-21 school year show that Kearney Public Schools has dropped 181 students compared to last year.

According to a presentation from registrar Sarah Larsen to the KPS board Monday night, even though KPS enrollment historically has grown every year, it has shrunk this school year.

This year, 5,627 students are enrolled in the district compared to 5,808 last year.

“Obviously that’s a big COVID impact for our enrollment to go down that much,” Larsen explained to the board as she shared data from the Nebraska Department of Education.

Meanwhile, local homeschool numbers have drastically increased. While the number of homeschool students in the area was trending upward in recent years, increasing steadily from 156 students in 2016 to 206 in 2019, the total jumped to 354 for this year.

Opt-in enrollment is also down when 232 students opted into the KPS district last year compared to 217 this year. There were 14 students who opted out of KPS this year.

Larsen told the board she believes that more parents seem to be choosing to keep their students in the smaller regional schools, limiting potential virus exposure, instead of transferring to the larger KPS system.