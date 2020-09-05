KPS chief: Three weeks into school year, no virus spread

KEARNEY — With Kearney Public Schools’ pandemic precautions appearing to be effective, the district doesn’t plan to make drastic adjustments to its procedures, even as directed health measures change.
According to KPS Superintendent Kent Edwards, three weeks into the school year, the district still hasn’t seen any school-related virus spread.
This week, an average of 25 students each day were in quarantine or isolation for COVID-19-related reasons. As of Friday, five KPS staff members were absent for COVID-related reasons.
However, when KPS and Two Rivers Public Health Department work together on contact tracing staff or student cases, the exposures to the virus have not been linked back to school.
As a result, even as the Two Rivers region is set to move Sept. 13 into Phase Four of directed health measures, Edwards doesn’t see the school district adjusting its risk dial or procedures.
“We feel like our yellow protocols are working,” Edwards said. “We don’t want to compromise or undo what we feel we were doing a good job of. We will tentatively stay in yellow even if Two Rivers ... stays in green.”
As flu season approaches, the superintendent noted that data shows the mask-wearing, additional handwashing and temperature check protocols also could prevent the spread of influenza, something schools deal with every year.
“Those (protocols) won’t do anything but assist in potential prevention of contracting the flu virus,” Edwards said.
Masks also will be required at an upcoming volleyball tournament Kearney High School is hosting. Even athletes will be required to wear the masks while playing.
Edwards said that’s because the event will combine different communities, and because the event is indoors, KPS is taking “caution to the next level” by requiring masks.
The district also plans to stay on the cautious side even as new directed health measures, released Tuesday, outlined a change to quarantine procedures for preK-12 teachers, paraeducators and staff, loosening the quarantine requirements.
The change would allow a teacher, or any school employee, to continue working at school after a close COVID-19 contact instead of quarantining, as long as the employee takes certain precautions.
The DHM defines “close contact” as coming within 6 feet — for at least 10 minutes — of a person who tested positive for COVID-19, had a fever of 100.4 degrees or above, or had sudden onset of a cough or sudden onset of shortness of breath.
Under the new measure, the employee could stay in school as long as they have no symptoms, wear a face covering or mask for 14 days, practice social distancing and self-monitor twice daily for fever and other symptoms.
However, Edwards said the district won’t just adapt the new state health measure but will continue to assess these instances on a case-by-case basis.
“We believe what we’re doing is working right now,” he said. “Even though it’s allowed, we’re going to continue to be very cautious.”
