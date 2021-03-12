KPS Board of Education will allow 372 option-in students for 7-12 and 545 for K-6

KEARNEY — Why do some students choose to attend Kearney Public Schools from other districts while some choose to leave?
Regardless, the KPS Board of Education annually sets the number of option-in students who may enroll at KPS.
The board approved a resolution recently that will allow 372 option-in students in grades 7-12 and 545 opt-in students in grades K-6.
“Annually what we do in this process, we essentially look at what is the capacity of our programs at every grade level,” said KPS Associate Superintendent Jason Mundorf, who explained that K-6 program capacity is determined by the number of teachers at each particular grade and a class size of 25 students.
Program capacity for 6-8 grades is determined by the number of core teachers for English, math, science and social studies and 27 students per core class. Capacity for grades 9-12 is 450 students per grade based on the building’s capacity of 1,800 students. Projected enrollment is determined by taking the current enrollment of each grade and adding students to account for students moving into the district.
“Between the capacity and enrollment that becomes the number of option students we have at each individual grade level that we possibly expect,” Mundorf said.
Families must apply to have their opt-in student attend a school in a district that they do not reside and be accepted in that district based on available space.
“Generally we have not hit our capacity enrollment, and we have been able to have smaller classes. We can allow whatever number of option students that are interested in coming to KPS,” said Mundorf.
However, the school district has had more special education enrollment than its capacity. Special education students are categorized as Levels I, II and III. Students whose needs may not require as much manpower or direct one-on-one services are Levels I and II, while Level III students require more assistance and direct support.
“(Capacity) is based on the number of special education teachers that we have. We are looking to add some teachers so that program capacity could go up, but right now we don’t accept option students for special education just because we are above capacity for students,” Mundorf said. “A student who would be seeking those services would have to move into our district as a resident student.”
Once a student has been opted into the KPS district, they do not need to reapply. However, if they choose to return to their home district, they cannot opt back into the Kearney district.
Approximately 100 students have opted to homeschool this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Mundorf hopes and expects many kids to return once the pandemic has ended. Normally, KPS has more students who opt out of the school district to a smaller school than students opting into KPS. The 2019-20 school district had 233 students who opted in and 224 who left KPS.
Reasons can vary on why students choose to attend KPS, such as the opportunity to take AP and dual credit classes at KHS or to participate in extracurricular activities from athletics to fine arts or music, Mundorf said.
“There could just be a variety of reasons why a family or student feels Kearney Public is their best option to be educated. I think it’s just a family decision where people make those decisions at their dinner table what is best for their student, what the best school setting is. We are obviously glad to serve the families that decide Kearney Public is best for them,” he added.