KPS Board of Education will allow 372 option-in students for 7-12 and 545 for K-6

“Generally we have not hit our capacity enrollment, and we have been able to have smaller classes. We can allow whatever number of option students that are interested in coming to KPS,” said Mundorf.

However, the school district has had more special education enrollment than its capacity. Special education students are categorized as Levels I, II and III. Students whose needs may not require as much manpower or direct one-on-one services are Levels I and II, while Level III students require more assistance and direct support.

“(Capacity) is based on the number of special education teachers that we have. We are looking to add some teachers so that program capacity could go up, but right now we don’t accept option students for special education just because we are above capacity for students,” Mundorf said. “A student who would be seeking those services would have to move into our district as a resident student.”

Once a student has been opted into the KPS district, they do not need to reapply. However, if they choose to return to their home district, they cannot opt back into the Kearney district.