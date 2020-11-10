KPS 2021-22 calendar aligns teacher work days with weekends or breaks, as requested by parents

“I don’t know that there’s a lot of districts that parent input has as much of take into this, but I noticed that even in our dialogue, as board members, when we would discuss this, we would really take that into consideration,” said board member Wendy Kreis. “Because, yes, we have all these rules and regulations that we have to follow but we’ve really been trying to accommodate that by vetting that through the parents.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Districts have strict guidelines they must follow when determining their schools calendars, for example, meeting minimum instructional hours.

Next year, the first day of school for all schools is Aug. 12 while the last day of school is May 19.

The full 2020-21 calendar will be available on the KPS website, kearneypublicschools.org.

Also Monday, the board:

- Heard reports on the TeamMates and Kearney High School Advertising Program.

- Heard a report on ongoing construction at the new Hanny Arram Center for Success, where construction is currently underway. A few final touches remain on the Sunrise Middle School renovation and addition project. Work at KHS is complete, according to Kent Cordes of BD Construction.