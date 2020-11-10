KPS 2021-22 calendar aligns teacher work days with weekends or breaks, as requested by parents

KEARNEY — While teachers will get nine days of professional development and collaboration days next school year, students will get nine extended weekends or holiday breaks.
Kearney Public Schools’ 2021-22 school calendar works in a number of these workdays for teachers, with a majority being for pre-K, elementary and middle school teachers. The school board approved the calendar at its Monday night meeting.
These days were included in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 calendars, and the district had found they were “critical” times for teachers’ professional development. However, this year, the district has ensured all these days off for students will fall near weekends or other breaks.
While the board worked on approving the school calendar last year, some parents brought up concerns with the scheduling of these days off for students, as many of them fell in the middle of weeks. At the time, parents wanted the days moved to Mondays or Fridays.
Parents said these days would be better to take off work, and would give families the opportunities to create longer weekends. They also suggested days off in the middle of the week may be confusing for elementary children.
While unable to accommodate the suggested changes last year, when developing the calendar this year, the district arranged the days off accordingly.
“I don’t know that there’s a lot of districts that parent input has as much of take into this, but I noticed that even in our dialogue, as board members, when we would discuss this, we would really take that into consideration,” said board member Wendy Kreis. “Because, yes, we have all these rules and regulations that we have to follow but we’ve really been trying to accommodate that by vetting that through the parents.”
Districts have strict guidelines they must follow when determining their schools calendars, for example, meeting minimum instructional hours.
Next year, the first day of school for all schools is Aug. 12 while the last day of school is May 19.
The full 2020-21 calendar will be available on the KPS website, kearneypublicschools.org.
Also Monday, the board:
- Heard reports on the TeamMates and Kearney High School Advertising Program.
- Heard a report on ongoing construction at the new Hanny Arram Center for Success, where construction is currently underway. A few final touches remain on the Sunrise Middle School renovation and addition project. Work at KHS is complete, according to Kent Cordes of BD Construction.
- Approved a number of new board policies, including a policy that will allow for staff payments during a closure, like during the pandemic, weather or other “unexpected or extraordinary circumstances.”
