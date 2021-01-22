 Skip to main content
KPR now accepting registrations for Daddy/Daughter and Mother/Son Date Night

KEARNEY — The Kearney Park and Recreation Department is accepting registrations for Daddy/Daughter and Mother/Son Date Night.

In lieu of an in-person event this year, the Park Department is offering a “date night in a box.” Each box will contain snacks, games, activities and other fun items for two people to enjoy.

Box pickup is scheduled 4-6 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Peterson Senior Activity Center. Registration deadline is Feb. 3. Cost is $20 per box. An additional child and box may be added for $10.

This program is for children in first through fifth grades. Go to kprreg.org to register for the program or call the KPR office at 308-237-4644.

