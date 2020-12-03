KPD writes 64 citations during Click It or Ticket campaign

KEARNEY — Officers of the Kearney Police Department worked an extra 33 hours on traffic patrol and issued 64 citations during the Nov. 16-29 statewide Click It or Ticket campaign.
During the selective enforcement there were 151 total traffic contacts. Officers issued 12 speeding citations, made 10 driving under the influence arrests, and apprehended seven fugitives.
Click It or Ticket was an opportunity for KPD to remind motorists to use seat belts and buckle up children.
A grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety funded KPD’s participation in the campaign.
