KPD targets traffic signal violations, hands out 150 warnings, 17 citations

KEARNEY — Officers of the Kearney Police Department completed 44 hours of increased enforcement of traffic signal violations in June.

According to a KPD press release, the efforts resulted in a total of 167 traffic contacts for a variety of violations.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The violations included nine contacts for speeding, 41 for traffic signal violations, 80 improper turns, and 37 others. Officers issued 17 traffic citations and a total of 150 warnings.

KPD said all violations are contributing factors in vehicle crashes. The ultimate goal of the enforcement effort was to reduce the number of vehicle collisions at

high traffic volume intersections and roadways throughout the city.

“We encourage motorists to drive safely, obey speed limits and traffic control devices, avoid distraction, and wear your seatbelts,” said Lt. Jason Koetters of KPD’s Uniform Patrol Division.