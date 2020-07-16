KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department is asking neighbors throughout the city to download an app to help keep the community safe.
KPD joined “Neighbors,” an app on your smartphone that lets people share, view and comment on crime and security information in their communities. The app is an effort to connect officers with residents and improve public safety.
KPD has joined 1,100 police and fire department agencies across the country who use the program.
Neighbors allows users to share photos, videos and information related to local crime and safety incidents in an effort to keep residents informed. KPD can view what local residents have posted publicly to Neighbors and can reply with relevant updates or safety alerts.
Police do not have access to users’ devices or their locations, but it allows officers another tool to interact with the community.
The app also can be customized to include an alert area based on a geographic area.
Anyone with a smartphone can download the Neighbors app. To join text “jointoday” to 555888 or visit the app store.