KPD reports no alcohol citations or arrests during Cruise Nite

KEARNEY — For the first time in many years Kearney police didn’t issue any alcohol citations or arrests during or after Cruise Nite activities.

“It’s 2020. I don’t know what else to attribute it to,” Police Chief Bryan Waugh said this morning. “There was not a single alcohol-related citation or arrest.”

A combination of the COVID-19 pandemic, the change of season for the event and the cold, rainy weather all may have played a part.

Between 6 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Sunday KPD received 202 calls for service. They investigated seven traffic accidents, one with injury, and performed 96 traffic stops.

“I’m proud of the preparation by our staff and thankful for the assistance of our allied agencies and partners. Thank you for a safe weekend,” Waugh added.

The following numbers only reflect KPD statistics. Officers from Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol and UNK Police all also worked Cruise Nite, although their statistics weren’t available.

Traffic Activity

- 41 Written Warnings and 14 Uniform Traffic Citations

- No Valid Registration — 4