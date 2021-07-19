 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
KPD makes 85 traffic stops during Cruise Nite
0 Comments
top story

KPD makes 85 traffic stops during Cruise Nite

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Cruise Nite 2021 parade

New, old and classic vehicles make their way down Central Avenue to CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital for the 34th annual Cruise Nite parade Saturday.

 Ana Salazar, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department made 85 traffic stops, but reported there were no major concerns created by Cruise Nite, although there were areas of congested traffic on Saturday night along Second Avenue and 25th Street.

“As with any large-scale event, members of the KPD focus on preparation, collaboration and community engagement toward a safe and secure outcome. We appreciate the assistance from our allied agencies, community partners and event organizers toward this goal. I couldn’t be prouder of the KPD,” Chief of Police Bryan Waugh said.

He said preparing for Cruise Nite requires months of planning, additional staff, equipment and resources.

“All of our staff once again stepped up to the task,” Waugh said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

There were 241 calls for service between 6 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Sunday.

KPD investigated 10 traffic accidents and performed 85 traffic stops during that time. These numbers reflect only statistics from KPD. Law enforcement officers from KPD, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol and UNK Police all worked together for Cruise Nite.

A summary of the weekend activity related to the event includes:

Traffic Activity: 69 written warnings and nine uniform traffic citations: improper turns, 6; negligent driving, 3; traffic signal/stop sign violations, 9; speeding, 13.

Criminal Activity: narcotics, 3; assaults, 5; disturbances, 6; larceny, 4; liquor law violations, 3.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NY Senator Gillibrand reintroduces gun bill

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News