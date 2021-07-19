KPD makes 85 traffic stops during Cruise Nite

KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department made 85 traffic stops, but reported there were no major concerns created by Cruise Nite, although there were areas of congested traffic on Saturday night along Second Avenue and 25th Street.

“As with any large-scale event, members of the KPD focus on preparation, collaboration and community engagement toward a safe and secure outcome. We appreciate the assistance from our allied agencies, community partners and event organizers toward this goal. I couldn’t be prouder of the KPD,” Chief of Police Bryan Waugh said.

He said preparing for Cruise Nite requires months of planning, additional staff, equipment and resources.

“All of our staff once again stepped up to the task,” Waugh said.

There were 241 calls for service between 6 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Sunday.

KPD investigated 10 traffic accidents and performed 85 traffic stops during that time. These numbers reflect only statistics from KPD. Law enforcement officers from KPD, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol and UNK Police all worked together for Cruise Nite.

A summary of the weekend activity related to the event includes: