KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department will join law enforcement agencies across Nebraska during the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign.
KPD announced the operation will run Aug. 21-Sept. 7.
Using highly visible enforcement efforts, extra officers will be on patrol during the weekends focusing on detecting impaired drivers and apprehending them.
According to KPD, motorists are encouraged to make safe decisions to avoid consuming alcohol and driving.
Kearney’s participation in the impaired driving enforcement is funded through a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety.