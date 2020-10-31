KPD introduces K-9 unit of Murphy, handler Schwarz

KEARNEY — Members of the Kearney Police Department have introduced Murphy, the second member of KPD’s K-9 Unit.

Murphy is a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois from France. Police purchased Murphy from Canine Tactical in Chariton, Iowa, after the retirement of police service dog Kira in July.

Officer Zach Schwarz and Murphy recently completed a 16-week basic police K-9 school with the Nebraska State Patrol K-9 Division in Grand Island.

Schwarz and Murphy received certification in both patrol operations and narcotics detection after they successfully completed a demanding and challenging training course.

Schwarz is a 10-year law enforcement veteran, serving the past three years with KPD. He was selected as the K-9 handler for Murphy after serving in KPD’s patrol division. Schwarz and his partner will join KPD’s current K-9 Team, Officer Jon Alstrom and Bane to form the Kearney Police K-9 Unit.

Police K-9 Murphy will be sworn in officially during the Nov. 10 Kearney City Council meeting with a ceremonial paw print and treat.