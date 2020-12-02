KPD community service officer starts nonprofit search and rescue/cadaver dog program

KEARNEY — Seth VanHorn is putting his nose to the grindstone to help find missing loved ones.

Earlier this year he started Ridge Line Cadaver Dog, a nonprofit search and rescue/cadaver dog program that uses certified trained dogs to locate humans. Dogs are trained to detect human scent and alert their handler to where it is.

“Studies show when they’re properly trained, the dogs can smell human remains 15 feet underground and 30 meters underwater with a 95% accuracy rate,” he said.

The closest trained search and rescue/cadaver dog is in Omaha.

Donations to Ridge Line Cadaver Dog through Give Where You Live would help to purchase a dog, training for the dog and VanHorn and transportation, about $7,000. The dog will be privately owned by VanHorn.

The Kearney Area Community Foundation 24-hour fundraiser kicks off at midnight Thursday.

VanHorn learned about the program from his younger brother Eric, owner of Craig Funeral Home in Minden. Eric VanHorn is a mortuary officer through the National Disaster Medical System and part of a Disaster Mortuary Operational Response Team that responds to natural disasters both nationally and internationally.