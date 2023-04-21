KEARNEY — The Korean Student Association at Kearney (KSAK) is hosting its 12th annual Korean Night celebration 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the Nebraskan Student Union Ponderosa Room on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus.

The event, which is free and open to the public, showcases Korean culture through a variety of performances and activities, including taekwondo, K-pop and trivia. There will also be games, prizes and giveaways, with a limited number of T-shirts designed by KSAK available for attendees.