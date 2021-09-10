Knowing students earns S-E-M teacher state, national teaching awards

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“My aunt always went that extra mile for kids. Seeing what she did to change those kids lives, not academically but what she did for them as a person. I just saw that, and I was like, ‘I want that. I want to be able to do that,’” said Smith.

Smith attended school at University of Nebraska at Kearney, and she taught elementary school in Oshkosh and Chappell before returning to her hometown of Sumner. Smith has been teaching for 25 years and has been with the fourth grade for the past 14 years.

“I love that they are independent learners, but they are still little. You still see those light-bulb moments of “Oh, I get it!” I love that about that age,” she said.

Smith was shocked when she found out she won the national award, but she was more excited for her school than herself.

“Some of the other national winners are from rural schools, and their rural schools are like 2,000 people in their school. And I’m like, ‘Oh no we are 200 people pre-K-12. We are all in the same building. We have kids that travel probably 30 miles a day to get to school,’” she said. “I’m excited that people are talking about our school. I want people to see and meet the other great people because we are a great team.”