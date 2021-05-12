Knack for mechanics: For Ravenna grad the sky has no limits

He said Ellis began talking about airplanes and aeronautics when Eilenstein started high school. The more Ellis talked about flying and aeronautics, the more interested Eilenstein became.

“It was something Mr. Ellis was passionate about. He became my mentor and inspired me,” Eilenstein said. “We talked about different airplanes he had flown.”

Ellis majored in aviation at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. “The goal was to be a corporate pilot. My dad and brother are pilots, but within a few months of graduating I found out I had some heart problems.”

He graduated in 2014 with degrees in aeronautical science and aviation management.

Ellis said he could sense that Eilenstein also could become interested in aviation.

“Every year I just try to build a relationship with my students. I talk about what I did before teaching and my hobbies,” Ellis said.

As a way to show Eilenstein the variety of career possibilities there are in aviation, he and his student took an industry tour at Duncan Aviation in Lincoln. Eilenstein was excited when he returned to Ravenna and began thinking about his opportunities as a powerplant technician.