Knack for mechanics: For Ravenna grad the sky has no limits

RAVENNA — Kale Eilenstein is a farm kid with a taste for mechanics.
Growing up on his parents’ farm near Ravenna, the 18-year-old has worked on an assortment of equipment, including his Pontiac G8 and 1980 Chevrolet pickup.
Lately, Eilenstein’s tastes have become more sophisticated as his interest in aeronautics has developed. Most of his interest in flight has come with the coaching he’s received from Tanner Ellis, Ravenna High School’s business instructor.
Ellis grew up in an aviation family in Holdrege. His sights were set on a career as a pilot, but he was grounded after a heart condition was detected. Ellis’ interest in aviation remains intense, and as he has mentored Eilenstein, the RHS senior also has become interested in an aviation career.
Eilenstein is enrolled in Nebraska’s only aviation maintenance program, where he can learn how to keep aircraft powerplants in peak operating order. He anticipates picking up other skills while he studies at Western Nebraska Technical College in Sidney.
Eilenstein believes if he works hard enough at WNTC, he might land internships at Duncan Aviation. The business is based at Lincoln Municipal Airport and specializes in maintaining and customizing private and corporate jets.
“The size of some of the planes they have in there is amazing,” Eilenstein said after touring the Duncan hangars and various departments.
He said Ellis began talking about airplanes and aeronautics when Eilenstein started high school. The more Ellis talked about flying and aeronautics, the more interested Eilenstein became.
“It was something Mr. Ellis was passionate about. He became my mentor and inspired me,” Eilenstein said. “We talked about different airplanes he had flown.”
Ellis majored in aviation at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. “The goal was to be a corporate pilot. My dad and brother are pilots, but within a few months of graduating I found out I had some heart problems.”
He graduated in 2014 with degrees in aeronautical science and aviation management.
Ellis said he could sense that Eilenstein also could become interested in aviation.
“Every year I just try to build a relationship with my students. I talk about what I did before teaching and my hobbies,” Ellis said.
As a way to show Eilenstein the variety of career possibilities there are in aviation, he and his student took an industry tour at Duncan Aviation in Lincoln. Eilenstein was excited when he returned to Ravenna and began thinking about his opportunities as a powerplant technician.
While he’s studying in Sidney, Eilenstein said he hopes he’ll have an opportunity to learn how to pilot a private aircraft, but his No. 1 priority will be to succeed in his powerplant training. He wants to become the best at what he does.
“While I’m at Sidney I’ll learn to work on helicopters and airplanes because they share similar power plants,” he said.
WNTC classes are at the Sidney airport. One of the reasons Eilenstein is excited about the program is the student-to-teacher ratio. He will be one of only 15 students.
Eilenstein sees himself as an average student, but Ellis doesn’t share that opinion.
“Without a doubt, his strength is his work ethic,” Ellis said about Eilenstein. “He takes a lot of pride in what he does and wants to do it well. Aviation is an industry where perfection matters. He’s got to continue to network because the first part of your career is based on who you know. The second is based on what you know.”