Klute family’s Phelps County Feeders to expand as their Nebraska Star Beef operation continues to grow

Nebraska Star Beef has seen a boom in business in the last three to four years. They attribute their success to the quality of beef and customer service but also to the pandemic.

“COVID was a big reason because people didn’t want to buy groceries or go out to buy groceries so we sent a tremendous amount of steaks and hamburgers around the country,” Dale explained.

In order to accommodate their growth, the Klutes built a 10,000-square-foot facility in 2017 on the grounds of their Holdrege feed yard to package and ship Nebraska Star Beef. Pfister estimates they ship about 2,000 pounds of meat in a week across the country, and the company does about $4 million in sales in a year. Many customers have found their products via Amazon.com, and their top-notch reviews and feedback about the quality and customer service have helped in their success, Pfister said.

Nebraska Star Beef produces Lucky Brand beef jerky, which often is purchased by professional and collegiate athletes. The company also has partnerships with Cabela’s Bass Pro and Scheels to sell their seasoning and DIY kits for jerky.