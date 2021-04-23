Kiss a horse at Old-fashioned May Day carnival in Kearney

KEARNEY — Lyonheart, the equine-assisted learning program formerly known as Bravehearts, invites the public to come kiss a horse at its Old-fashioned May Day Carnival 1:30-4:30 p.m. May 1 at 3134 W. 22nd St.
Along with kissing a horse, guests can enjoy food, fun, 10-cent games and prizes in its pasture area. Admission is free.
Lyonheart provides learning activities for children and teenagers through working with horses.
Rain date is May 8.
