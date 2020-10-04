'Kind of my dream job': 20-year-old learning to manage CHI Health Good Samaritan's 9,000+ medical devices

Berkey sometimes goes to CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island to help with equipment there. She plans to train Troester there, too. St. Francis has two full-time technicians on the staff, compared with five at Good Sam. “They can use the help at Grand Island, so we need to train Riley on equipment at both places,” she said.

The new program is so promising that it may be offered to all Catholic Health Initiatives hospitals, of which Good Sam and St. Francis are a part. Once the Department of Labor gives its approval, the program can proceed with no limitations at any hospital nationwide.

Berkey hopes she can pass the passion she has for her job on to apprentices like Troester.

“It’s kind of an adrenalin thing. People who like challenge and excitement thrive in this environment,” she said. “It is so rewarding when you can fix something. The staff is so grateful. Say, if it’s in the ER, and you can get up there and it’s just a lead wire and you swap it out, I find that very rewarding. They do have back-up equipment, but if I can fix it, it’s helpful.”

On the other hand, as a liaison between the hospital and the manufacturer, “I know when to make a service call,” she said.

‘A dream job’