'Kind of my dream job': 20-year-old learning to manage CHI Health Good Samaritan's 9,000+ medical devices

KEARNEY — Imagine being responsible for managing 7,600 devices at CHI Health Good Samaritan.
Imagine being responsible, also, for 1,406 devices at Good Sam’s off-site clinics. That’s a total of more than 9,000 devices.
That’s what Riley Troester is learning under the mentorship of Maggie Berkey, senior biomedical equipment technician at Good Sam. Troester is the hospital’s first-ever medical equipment repairman apprentice.
For the past two years, Berkey has maintained and repaired medical equipment, led updates of that equipment and prepared for inspections at Good Sam and other CHI properties.
Now she’s a mentor to Troester, a 2018 graduate of Kearney High School who likes computers and working with his hands.
“I was trying to figure out what I wanted to do,” he said. He didn’t want to work at a desk all day, so when he learned about this apprenticeship program last year, he decided to give it a try.
A critical need
Troester puts in two 10-hour days each week at Good Sam, learning everything from communication skills, information technology, professional skills and biomedical equipment technology.
The need is critical. The hospital and its clinics have a combined 9,006 pieces of equipment, but people who know how to repair it are getting close to retirement, and no young people were coming in to learn their skills.
“Safety is really our job,” Berkey said. It’s a sobering responsibility.
If a blood pressure cuff quits working, someone had to repair it. Ditto a ventilator. A thermometer. A monitor in the NICU.
Although some medical equipment is so advanced only manufacturers’ representatives can make repairs, the bulk of it is not.
“If a nurse has a machine that breaks down, like a blood pressure machine, infusion devices, otoscopes, infusion pumps — these are the basics — someone must fix it. These are all the machines hooked up in a hospital,” Berkey said.
Apprentice idea
The new program got its start at the June 2019 conference of the Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation, which Berkey attended. Every year, attendees are asked to submit “shark tank” ideas prior to the conference, so last year, Berkey did that.
“We’ve had growing needs in the biomedical field for years. There aren’t enough schools and there aren’t enough people. Some 60 percent of the current workforce is over 50,” Berkey said.
Before coming to Good Sam in 2018, Berkey taught biomedical equipment technology at a technical and community college in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Her husband, knowing she could create a curriculum, suggested that Berkey create an apprenticeship in repairing medical equipment.
“‘Apprenticeships work other places,’ he told me. ‘Why not here?’” she said.
“I was a teacher at a little community college in Minnesota, but there were no minimum standards. I was passionate about that. Every school should have to teach these specifics,” Berkey said. “The idea was to take someone with no experience and help him or her develop the skills and the knowledge to become what’s known as a BMET, or biomedical equipment technician.”
She presented that idea at the conference. Ultimately, it tied as co-winner and would receive AAMI support and resources to make it a reality.
Design an apprenticeship
Working with a team from the AAMI, Berkey began designing an apprenticeship. By September, they had formed a committee and subcommittee, and in January, they formally applied to the U.S. Department of Labor for a national apprenticeship. They still are waiting for formal approval but expect to get it.
“If and when they approve this, any hospital in the U.S. can hire a student out of high school as an apprentice,” Berkey said.
The 11-page apprenticeship document is a guide for training. Each student will have a qualified mentor who will lead that student through the program. In two years, students will be expected to have completed 95 percent of the requirements in the document.
That document covers 10 processes involving from 4,000 to 6,000 hours of study and practical experience ranging from basic algebra to basic safety codes to a hospital’s technology processes, as well as human anatomy and physiology. It can be used in hospitals all across the country.
Much of what Troester is studying is mandated by the U.S. Department of Labor Apprenticeship-on-the-Job training outline, but “if he has anatomy and physiology, and he can show he’s competent, this can all be used toward credit. Whatever a student learned in his past education, it all counts, and he or she can incorporate it into this program,” she said.
“A person in this field must have duplicate, transferable, stackable credentials. That’s why certifications are incorporated into the apprenticeship program. This covers electronics, anatomy, physiology — lots of areas,” she added.
‘Great student’
Troester, 20, was set to start the program late last winter, but COVID-19 closed the hospital to nearly all but patients and staff in March. He began in June. He is using a BMET study guide as well as YouTube videos to learn the material. “I also took a mock anatomy and physiology class,” he said.
He spends 20 hours a week at the hospital “shadowing anyone who’s doing anything, in order to get the basics,” he said. With Berkey, his mentor, he spent the first few weeks in the shop, learning the medical equipment and walking through work orders. He has seen all kinds of machinery being repaired.
“We bring so much stuff into the shop. He also goes out, joins Berkey and her colleagues on rounds, and talks to customers,” she said. “He’s learning what equipment is being used and why it is needed.”
While he studies independently, he also works alongside professionals. Berkey said Troester pays attention and learns quickly.
He spent time in the Emergency Room and watched simple Lucas devices that are used for resuscitating. He was given a chance to try one — with Berkey watching. The device does chest compressions the way human hands do during CPR, but he must follow a manufacturer’s checklist as he uses it.
“I’m responsible, so I will know if he knows how to do it,” Berkey said.
Regular maintenance
Along with repairs, biomedical equipment technicians must also know how to do regular maintenance on everything from thermometers to Lucas devices and life support equipment, such as ventilators and anesthesia machines — all 10,000 pieces of equipment in a hospital.
Technicians also must do inspections. Anything that leaves the facility must be inspected to be sure no patient information has been left on it, which is critical, especially with technological devices, Berkey said.
“Should we donate it, or should we destroy it?” she said.
Berkey sometimes goes to CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island to help with equipment there. She plans to train Troester there, too. St. Francis has two full-time technicians on the staff, compared with five at Good Sam. “They can use the help at Grand Island, so we need to train Riley on equipment at both places,” she said.
The new program is so promising that it may be offered to all Catholic Health Initiatives hospitals, of which Good Sam and St. Francis are a part. Once the Department of Labor gives its approval, the program can proceed with no limitations at any hospital nationwide.
Berkey hopes she can pass the passion she has for her job on to apprentices like Troester.
“It’s kind of an adrenalin thing. People who like challenge and excitement thrive in this environment,” she said. “It is so rewarding when you can fix something. The staff is so grateful. Say, if it’s in the ER, and you can get up there and it’s just a lead wire and you swap it out, I find that very rewarding. They do have back-up equipment, but if I can fix it, it’s helpful.”
On the other hand, as a liaison between the hospital and the manufacturer, “I know when to make a service call,” she said.
‘A dream job’
After just six months in the program, Troester called it “kind of my dream job. I like building things. Being able to take something apart, diagnose it and put it back together is much better than sitting at a desk.”
Best of all, it’s tuition-free. He’s not incurring debt. As a hospital employee, he’s paid for the 20 hours a week he puts in at Good Sam and St. Francis. “I can teach myself and learn by watching someone. This is a much better way for me to learn,” he said. “Not everyone learns in classrooms. I learn best with hands-on experience.”
Especially with nearly 10,000 pieces of equipment, none of it alike.
“This really opens up my opportunities,” he said. “I realize I can go anywhere with this.”
