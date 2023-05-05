A Kimball woman faces charges after a high-speed chase on Interstate 80.

The Nebraska State Patrol said troopers arrested Rebecca Brown, 46, following a pursuit on Interstate 80 Thursday night in Dawson County.

At approximately 9:10 p.m., a trooper observed an westbound Infiniti G37 traveling at 117 miles per hour on I-80 near mile marker 264, the patrol said. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but Brown refused to yield and accelerated. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

The patrol said Brown's vehicle reached speeds above 140 miles per hour as it fled westbound. Another trooper was able to successfully deploy stop sticks to slow the vehicle. It then drove into the north ditch and came to a stop near mile marker 237. The patrol said Brown refused to exit the vehicle for several minutes before eventually exiting and being taken into custody.

Brown was arrested on suspicion of flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, obstructing a peace officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, and several traffic violations. She was lodged in Dawson County Jail.

The Lexington Police Department and Dawson County Sheriff’s Office assisted in this incident.