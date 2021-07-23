Kids made new Bertrand disc golf course reality

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The group of fourth graders, including Bailey, Kellan Vinzant, Adlea Hock, Sofia Guajardo and Nohelia Elox Mora, began discussing in March how they could create and fund a course, and their teachers introduced them to the Bertrand Area Community Fund, an affiliated fund of the Nebraska Community Foundation. The students took time during recess and after school to create presentations asking for a grant from BACF and permission from the village board to create the course in the city park, which is located directly behind the school.

They presented their requests in April, and both groups immediately gave their approval.

“When we started, I was really nervous because we had to present it as just younger kids. Once we got that done I was really comfortable doing it. I felt like I had been doing stuff like this for a long time because I wasn’t nervous at all and I get nervous a lot,” Bailey said.

BACF awarded the students $3,000 to complete the project at Bertrand’s city park.

Schwarz took his junior high students outside to do trial and error in order to determine how big the course should be and where they could place baskets. They were able to purchase four baskets for the park, and each hole is a par 3.