Kids invited to join Hy-Vee's KidsFit Club for summer activities

KEARNEY — For the seventh year, Hy-Vee’s KidsFit Club is encouraging healthy lifestyles all summer.

Kids who register by May 15 will receive Hy-Vee’s Summer of Fun Box June 4-6.

The Fun Box is filled with dietitian-approved snacks, a bookmark for reading challenges, exclusive coupons, Hy-Vee KidsFit giveaways, and a summer activity book with monthly themed challenges to encourage healthy lifestyles.

Families also can complete three challenges for additional prizes.

Hy-Vee KidsFit also is offering free digital resources to help kids stay active and healthy this summer, including:

- KidsFit At-Home videos to make moving and fueling kid-friendly.

- Monthly challenges, education, and kid-friendly recipes in the KidsFit Club.

- Fun games and education that encourage consistent healthy habits through the Hy-Vee KidsFit mobile app.

- Earn rewards through health-focused fun on Hy-Vee KidsFit’s social media pages.

To learn more, sign up to receive the Summer of Fun box, join the Hy-Vee KidsFit Club or to receive a free downloadable wellness kit, visit hy-veekidsfit.com.