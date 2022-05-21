Kids invited to Boy Scouts’ wild west fun day at Trails & Rails Museum

KEARNEY — Boys and girls who will be in grades K-5 in the fall are invited to the Wild Wild West Cub Fun Day 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. June 4 at Trails & Rails Museum at 710 W. 11th St.

There will be shooting sports, roping, crafts, branding and water activities. The event is sponsored by the Overland Trails Council of the Boy Scouts of America.

The fee is $50 for a Cub Scout, $55 for a child who is not a Cub Scout, and $20 for adults and non-participating siblings.

For more information and to register, visit scoutingevent.com/322-WWWFUN.