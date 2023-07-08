KEARNEY — A 150-foot water slide. A dunk tank. Inflatables. A hot air balloon. Inspirational speakers.

Bible verses and prizes and hot dogs, too.

That and more is on tap July 17-21 at the second Sports Challenge, the reimagined Vacation Bible School at First Baptist Church at 3610 Sixth Ave. It's where kids entering grades one through six can learn about Jesus while having a ton of fun. Church membership is not required. Neither is pre-registration.

Sports Challenge will also be offered 6-8:30 p.m. July 10-15 at Beacon of Hope Baptist Church at 2525 W. State St. in Grand Island.

Best of all, it’s free.

Seven-year-old Peri Joy Martin, daughter of Ryan and Austin Martin of Elm Creek, will be among the 300-plus returning kids this year. She can't wait. “I loved the stories, games, prizes and snacks last year,” she said.

Words like that tickle Scott Peace, who brought Sports Challenge to First Baptist when he arrived as its children’s ministry director in 2021.

On paper, it says that Peace, 60, developed the program in the late '80s in a church in Rochester, New York, where he was the youth pastor and children’s director, but he refutes that. “God did it,” he said.

Desperate to revive that church's struggling VBS program, Peace bowed his head in prayer one night and said, “God, show me what you want me to do. If you tell me to do it, I’ll do it.”

For the next two weeks, ideas kept coming. As they did, Peace wrote them down on a clipboard. “It became clear what God wanted me to do. I just set about organizing it,” he said.

That summer, he launched the week-long Sports Challenge. Some 300 children attended, nearly six times as many as the previous 50 or 60. By Peace’s 15th and final year at that church, attendance had exploded to 1,872 children. Church membership grew, too.

Since then, Peace has expanded the Sports Challenge program to churches in Los Angeles, Dallas, Minnesota and New York, but he refuses to take credit for it.

“It’s God,” he said. “God was gracious enough to share all these things that work. I was just silly enough to try them.”

Even a water slide

Sports Challenge focuses on fun and faith. Each day, separated into age groups, campers enjoy one sport. Those sports are football, soccer, basketball and water fun.

Each day they hear a trained speaker who talks about a person, often famous, who has left a deep imprint on the spiritual world. Campers memorize Bible verses, often to music or poetry, earning a T-shirt for every 50 verses they memorize.

The camp welcomes all children, including those in a wheelchair, those wearing casts for broken bones and those with special needs.

More than 100 volunteers, from teens to seniors, will help with games, lunch preparation and odd jobs like filling 2,000 water balloons every evening. “Thank goodness I have a machine that can fill up six at a time now,” Peace said.

Peace, 60, grew up outside of Portland, Oregon. When he was small, his father, a commercial fisherman, drowned off the coast of Alaska. His mother, just 32, rose to the challenge of single parenthood.

“No boy ever had a better childhood than we did. We were poor as dirt, but my mom was so creative and loving. She gave us a better childhood than most two-parent homes,” he said.

He's now paying it forward by instilling that kind of love, faith and stability for children.

When he arrived at First Baptist in 2021 and learned that VBS attendance had slipped in recent years, he knew Sports Challenge could turn that around. It did. Last year, its first year, 300 kids showed up.

“In so many churches, faithful people work so hard but never seem to see any excitement or success. Sometimes people just get stuck in the way they do things,” Peace said.

“It was a miracle to go from 52 kids at VBS, mostly kindergarteners and first graders, to more than 320 kids at Sports Challenge, with a median age of fifth grade,” he said.

He also offered Sports Challenge to Beacon of Hope Baptist Church in Grand Island, a smaller church, and drew 185 children.

He’ll bring in videographers from Kansas. A drone will take pictures. "What other VBS can give hot air balloon rides? This was all God’s idea. I’m not that smart,” Peace added.

The median age of campers last year was fifth grade, which Peace values. He believes fifth and sixth grades are critical from a spiritual standpoint. “When the older kids are excited, little kids want to come, too,” he said. “Also, if we lose the older kids, they don’t have the support and foundation to navigate life in a healthy way.”

Year-long planning

It takes Peace nearly a year to plan Sports Challenge. He plunges in by Aug. 1. By January, he has selected four local speakers who spend the next six months developing and perfecting their messages.

“I guarantee that you can hear a pin drop during their talks. To keep a couple hundred sixth-graders quiet, it has to be a powerful message,” he said.

This year, Kearney speakers will include Chris Watts, owner of Valley Pharmacy; Paul Hansen, a powerlifter who worked for Younes Hospitality for 30 years; Kathy Adams, a retired nurse; and Dr. Sarah Joy, a veterinarian from Nebraska City.

Grand Island speakers will include Joy; Beacon of Hope members Keaton Friesen and Seth Hower; and Beacon of Hope pastor Terry Boshart.

Peace personally recruits the speakers and decides the influential Christians they will discuss (“people who have been forgotten in history but are great examples of how we should be”).

Each speaker is assigned to read three books about his or her subject. He or she then writes an outline of the talk and submits it to Peace, who reviews it and helps craft the speech. He creates videos of the speaker, too. “I make sure the quality of the messages are top-notch. These people dedicate the whole year to developing a message,” he said.

Chris Watts will talk about George Whitfield, a friend of Benjamin Franklin who was a key player in the Great Awakening religious revival in America in the 1730-40s.

Hansen will talk about Billy Sunday, a baseball player and evangelist in Chicago. Adams will talk about Joni Eareckson Tada, who became a quadriplegic at age 17 and launched a Christian ministry for the disabled.

In Grand Island, Hower will talk about a man who raised $7 million for orphanages in England. Boshart will talk about William Borden, who set out to be a missionary in China but died before he arrived.

Joy, co-owner of the Animal Hospital of Nebraska City, will speak about sports hero Jackie Robinson in both Kearney and Grand Island. Peace trained her 15 years ago. “She wasn’t very good at first, but now she’s so dynamic that pastors are blown away,” Peace said.

“Other speakers hear her and are inspired to raise their game to that level. The growth of this program wouldn’t be as good without a rock star coming in to show what’s possible,” he said.

‘Kids' faces lit up’

Volunteers are critical, too. Like Kathy Adams, a retired nurse who calls herself “just an old grandmother who loves kids.” She has helped with children’s ministries at First Baptist for more than 30 years.

She offered her help to Peace when he was hired and joined the Sports Challenge planning committee. She said Sports Challenge was “an answer to so many prayers.”

“As I spoke last year, I watched the kids' faces. I watched their faces during the others’ speeches. I watched their faces as they learned Scriptures. Their faces lit up when they understood what they learned. All the campers were having a blast. The volunteers had the time of their lives, too,” she said.

Peace insists that Sports Challenge be offered at no cost. The church budget and donations pay the bills. “God doesn’t charge, and churches that charge for things are missing the boat,” he said.

“First Baptist had a lot of guts to try something it had no understanding of. It’s amazing for members to see what God could do with them,” he said.

Peace had been warned that “nobody” would come to the closing program, but 350 people showed up. This year, everyone, including parents, will again be invited to slide down the water slide or enjoy a hot air balloon ride, courtesy of Realtor Rocky Geiser, after the closing ceremonies.

Peace bubbles like soda pop when he talks about Sports Challenge. “This isn’t a job. It’s a passion,” he said.

How to attend Sports Challenge Sports Challenge will be held 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 17-21 at First Baptist Church at 3610 Sixth Ave. in Kearney. It will also be offered 6-8:30 p.m. July 10-15 at Beacon of Hope Baptist Church at 2525 W. State St. in Grand Island. Sports Challenge is free to any child entering grades one through six. Church membership is not required. Pre-registration has begun, but it’s not required. For more information, visit kearneyfb.org, call 308-708-1260 or just show up.