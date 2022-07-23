Kids, families invited to The Archway for food, games at Summerfest

KEARNEY — Amber Clement hopes to celebrate summer with an event at The Archway.

“This is a community, family-fun event that we want to put on,” said the event/marketing coordinator. “This is our second year doing this. We’ll have so many more activities than last year. The newest activity that I’m really excited for is bungee trampoline. They harness you up and you jump on these trampolines. You can do flips in the air. That one will be really cool.”

The event also features a trackless train and food trucks.

“We have a little bounce house for younger children, a giant slide and a dunk tank,” she explained. “You can dunk your parents or your sister or brother. We have sack races and a ton of yard races.”

All of these activities take place during The Archway’s second annual Summerfest 11 a.m.-4 p.m. July 30 at The Archway at 3060 E. First St. Admission is $10 per person.

“We also have mini-golf and then there’s another big activity that’s new, laser tag,” Clement said. “We have a ton of stuff going on. I hope people can come out and enjoy it.”

The goal of Summerfest — to have fun.

“It’s an end-of-summer celebration,” Clement said. “In a few weeks kiddos are going back to school. So we thought, why not put together a little event for people to enjoy, with the sunshine, before it gets cold, to just have fun.”

After enjoying the outdoor events, Clement invites participants to take a tour of The Archway. She said she plans to include a discount coupon on the back of a map of the Summerfest activities that allows people a reduced admission to the displays in The Archway.

“And once you get registered, you get one sign-up sheet per adult or per family,” she said. “There is a ‘staycation’ package with a ton of community-donated items. There are gift cards, Storm Hockey tickets and T-shirts. It’s awesome.”