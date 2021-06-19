Kids can learn about Earth, solar system at Kearney Area Children's Museum

KEARNEY — A traveling exhibit, Discover the Sun, Earth, Universe, has opened at the Kearney Area Children’s Museum at 5827 Fourth Ave. It can be seen through December.

The exhibit asks questions like, “How is Earth changing?” “What is it like on other planets?” and “Does life exist beyond Earth?”

Packed with engaging, hands-on interactive exhibits and dazzling imagery, this 600-square-foot exhibition will connect visitors with NASA science research and launch them on a journey to explore the universe.

Children of all ages can enjoy the following:

- Follow the design-build test cycle of engineering

- Build a model spacecraft for your own mission to space.

- Spin a tumbler of 10,000 beads, representing all the stars seen from Earth, to search for the unique one that represents our Sun.

- Reveal hidden images using the same tools NASA scientists employ to explore the invisible forces and energy of the universe.

- Play the Your Mission to Space board game

- Help younger visitors pilot rovers across the Mars landscape play table.