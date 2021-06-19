 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kids can learn about Earth, solar system at Kearney Area Children's Museum
0 Comments
top story

Kids can learn about Earth, solar system at Kearney Area Children's Museum

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Kearney Area Children’s Museum

Exhibits allow children to use their imaginations at play. Kearney Area Children’s Museum will celebrate its 30th anniversary with “KACM Remix” 4-8 p.m. May 16.

 Kearney Area Children’s Museum, courtesy

KEARNEY — A traveling exhibit, Discover the Sun, Earth, Universe, has opened at the Kearney Area Children’s Museum at 5827 Fourth Ave. It can be seen through December.

The exhibit asks questions like, “How is Earth changing?” “What is it like on other planets?” and “Does life exist beyond Earth?”

Packed with engaging, hands-on interactive exhibits and dazzling imagery, this 600-square-foot exhibition will connect visitors with NASA science research and launch them on a journey to explore the universe.

Children of all ages can enjoy the following:

- Follow the design-build test cycle of engineering

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

- Build a model spacecraft for your own mission to space.

- Spin a tumbler of 10,000 beads, representing all the stars seen from Earth, to search for the unique one that represents our Sun.

- Reveal hidden images using the same tools NASA scientists employ to explore the invisible forces and energy of the universe.

- Play the Your Mission to Space board game

- Help younger visitors pilot rovers across the Mars landscape play table.

The exhibit was created in collaboration with NASA as part of a nationwide effort to engage audiences in the fields of Earth and space science.

Museum hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays and 1-5 p.m. Sundays. For more information, call KACM at 308-698-2228.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US: Flag-Raising Ceremonies To Celebrate Juneteenth Held Across The Nation

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News