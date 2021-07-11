Kid-friendly Cool Car Carnival new to Cruise Nite festivities

“It feels normal,” Kernick said. “That’s not to say that there aren’t some people who are very cautious, because there are. But the majority of the people are saying that we’ve had enough of this and we’re just going to live our lives and have some fun and enjoy life. I really believe that it’s going to be a big year for us.”

The main event, the show and shine on July 17, typically attracts at least 500 vehicles to Downtown Kearney: The Bricks. Registration begins at 8 a.m. but Kernick encourages participants to register at the Cruise Nite website.

“We’ve made it very convenient to register online — and they can even pay online,” he said. “We’ve tried to make it as easy as possible. It really helps our registration team so on Saturday morning it’s not like trying to drink out of a fire hose. That’s really what it’s like on Saturday morning.”

Another highlight of Cruise Nite is the concert with Omaha musician Billy McGuigan and his group, the Downliners. The band will play classic rock from the 1950s, ‘60s and ‘70s during an 8 p.m. concert Thursday at the Merryman Performing Arts Center. Tickets for the concert, one of the few Cruise Nite events that requires admission, start at $28.

In planning for the 34th annual Cruise Nite, Kernick took stock of the event.