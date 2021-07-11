Kid-friendly Cool Car Carnival new to Cruise Nite festivities

KEARNEY — When it comes to Cruise Nite, Brad Kernick keeps his vision locked on a panorama of events.
“I always look at it from 10,000 feet; I try to look at the big picture,” he said. “I’m pleased that we were able to coordinate and implement six days and nights of events. I think that’s pretty significant with all we’ve gone through.”
Kernick, a member of the Central Nebraska Auto Club’s Steering Committee for the annual event, also feels positive about the number of sponsors who have supported Cruise Nite once again.
“Virtually all of our sponsors came back, plus we gained a couple extra,” Kernick said. “That shows that the community is supportive of Cruise Nite.”
Automotive fans can enjoy one of Kearney’s largest festivals when Cruise Nite, presented by Central Nebraska Auto Club, begins on Tuesday with a show and shine at BluePrint Engines. From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., gearheads will see an assortment of vehicles, classic and contemporary, collectible and quirky, in the parking area at the BluePrint Engines factory east of Kearney on U.S. Highway 30.
Other events continue through Sunday with the main show and shine scheduled noon-4 p.m. July 17 at Downtown Kearney: The Bricks.
For more information and a full schedule, visit CruiseNite.org. Admission to all the events is free unless noted otherwise.
New this year is an event on July 17 at the Hilltop Mall. The Kid-Friendly Cool Car Carnival will feature the vehicles of community helpers such as firefighters and law enforcement. Children will be invited to explore the vehicles.
“The mall reached out and asked if there was anyway they could get involved with Cruise Nite,” Kernick said. “They suggested doing something for the kids. We talked a little bit more and one thing led to the next. They proposed an event at the mall where they would have vehicles that kids would like — firetrucks, ambulances, police cars and more. The kiddos could look at them, touch and maybe even crawl inside. We think that’s going to be pretty cool.”
The event fits nicely into the Cruise Nite schedule on July 17, Kernick noted.
“It will be early Saturday morning from 9 to 11,” he said. “We’re excited to add that to our menu.”
In many ways, Kernick looks at the Cruise Nite schedule as one might read a menu at a restaurant. He doesn’t expect everyone to order everything off the menu. Instead, he wants to offer a variety of events — so everyone in the community can participate in a way that provides enjoyment.
“The broader the net, the better off we are,” he said. “And it keeps the emphasis on automotive vehicles.”
Because of the pandemic shutdown, the steering committee of the Central Nebraska Auto Club moved the 2020 festival to October. Nine months later, the committee moved Cruise Nite back to its original time in mid-July.
“It feels normal,” Kernick said. “That’s not to say that there aren’t some people who are very cautious, because there are. But the majority of the people are saying that we’ve had enough of this and we’re just going to live our lives and have some fun and enjoy life. I really believe that it’s going to be a big year for us.”
The main event, the show and shine on July 17, typically attracts at least 500 vehicles to Downtown Kearney: The Bricks. Registration begins at 8 a.m. but Kernick encourages participants to register at the Cruise Nite website.
“We’ve made it very convenient to register online — and they can even pay online,” he said. “We’ve tried to make it as easy as possible. It really helps our registration team so on Saturday morning it’s not like trying to drink out of a fire hose. That’s really what it’s like on Saturday morning.”
Another highlight of Cruise Nite is the concert with Omaha musician Billy McGuigan and his group, the Downliners. The band will play classic rock from the 1950s, ‘60s and ‘70s during an 8 p.m. concert Thursday at the Merryman Performing Arts Center. Tickets for the concert, one of the few Cruise Nite events that requires admission, start at $28.
In planning for the 34th annual Cruise Nite, Kernick took stock of the event.
“Five or six years ago, the Kearney Hub said, ‘Every community searches for a signature event and we believe that Cruise Nite is Kearney’s signature event,’” he said. “That was a tremendous accolade. We love that, but it’s also a lot of responsibility to live up to that.”
That responsibility extends to not only following through on the events in a safe way, but also planning events with safety in mind.
“The ‘Be Safe, Be Smart’ campaign helped immensely,” Kernick said. “And a tip of the cap to the Buffalo County Community Partners for being the catalyst on that.”
The program created a series of tips and suggestions for personal conduct during the Cruise Nite events. Years ago organizers had challenges with extracurricular parties before community organizations develop the “Be Safe, Be Smart” campaign. The last several years Kearney Police Department officials have reported minimal action surrounding Cruise Nite events.
“I knew we had succeeded when I saw on Facebook that someone had posted, ‘Well, they ruined Cruise Nite,’” Kernick said of the “Be Safe, Be Smart” campaign. “And I thought, yep, that’s perfect.”