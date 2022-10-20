Kicking man in head leads to prison time for Kearney resident

KEARNEY — A Kearney man is serving a five- to 15-year prison sentence for kicking a man in the head in February.

Kamaunte McFarland, 23, was sentenced earlier this month in Buffalo County District Court for felony first-degree assault of the man. Judge John Marsh ordered McFarland to pay $5,000 in restitution to the victim, and he gave McFarland 12 days credit for time already served in jail.

In July, McFarland pleaded no contest to the charge. With good time he could be eligible for parole in March 2025, and he could possibly be discharged in March 2030.

Anthony Fleecs, 24, of Hershey also was convicted of felony attempted first-degree assault of the man. Court records detailing his role in the incident are sealed. He will be sentenced later this month.

Around 12:20 a.m. on Feb. 22, Kearney Police Department officers and paramedics from CHI Health Good Samaritan were called to the Big Apple Fun Center, where records say police saw a man lying on the floor. The man had obvious injuries, records say, and was bleeding from his ears but breathing.

A witness told police the victim had tried to break up a fight between two women when he was “rendered unconscious,” records say. After being unconscious, McFarland was accused of kicking the man in the head as he lie on the floor.

The man was transported to the hospital, where he was initially listed in critical condition. When he became conscious, records say he had ringing in his ears and could communicate only by writing.

The man was treated for his injuries and later released. McFarland was interviewed by police and arrested.

One of the women in the assault the victim was trying to break up was convicted and sentenced for misdemeanor third-degree assault of the other woman.