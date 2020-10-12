Kicking Burritos food truck hits the road in Holdrege

HOLDREGE — It’s been a year of businesses and babies for Kellon Cummins and Matt Wittenhagen.
Cummins and his wife, Blanca, welcomed their second son earlier this year, and Wittenhagen and his wife, Emily, will be welcoming their fourth child any day. Along with their expanding families, the duo also has been taking on new business ventures.
They opened Invictus Fight and Fitness, a boxing gym in Holdrege, in June. Their latest venture is Kicking Burritos, a food truck that specializes in mission-style burritos and burrito bowls. Starting a business isn’t a new concept for Cummins and Wittenhagen, both of Holdrege. They started MK Design and Renovation, and worked together for several years in construction.
“We just decided to switch it to something we had a little more passion about,” Cummins said about starting the food truck.
When they began thinking about the idea of a food truck, they were inspired by Cummins’s wife and her family.
“My wife, her family are Mexican-American immigrants so ... it’s very inspired by my wife’s family, the ingredients,” he said.
“We just started playing with recipe ideas, and we came up with our own thing,” added Wittenhagen.
Wittenhagen and Cummins gutted a trailer they previously used in construction, added insulation, rebuilt it and installed commercial kitchen equipment to transform it into a food truck. When coming up with the name for their business, Cummins knew he wanted to have a donkey as their mascot. Burrito in Spanish translates as “little donkey,” he explained.
Wittenhagen was discussing the donkey idea with his mom, when she suggested they have a cartoon image of a kicking donkey on the truck and call the business — Kicking Burritos.
“I asked Kellon, and he was like, ‘Yep, let’s do it,’” Wittenhagen said.
The pair like to mix up the menu by offering quesadillas, nachos and even a s’more quesadilla. They are planning to add a surf-and-turf burrito that features steak and shrimp.
They’ve also created their own sauce, the Kicking Sauce, that Wittenhagen describes as like a chipotle Ranch but it is made from scratch.
“We have the freedom to kind of come up with our own thing. If it works, great. If it doesn’t, move on,” Wittenhagen said.
They pride themselves on everything being fresh and homemade. They are able to modify items on their menu to fit into Keto or low-carb diets.
Kicking Burritos first hit the road about three weeks ago.
They post their schedule on Facebook each week and typically can be found for lunch at Orschelns in Holdrege. They’ve also teamed up with Lost Way Brewery in Holdrege to serve dinner for different events. They will take the food truck to Kearney for the first time Thursday when they serve at Cruise Nite’s Show & Shine from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Midway Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC.
Since opening Kicking Burritos, Wittenhagen and Cummins said they have had a great response from the community.
“Holdrege has been really supportive. Most lunches we are consistently doing pretty good. We haven’t had the need to go too far,” Wittenhagen said. “We are trying to be more consistent so people can count on us.”
Customers also can call in orders in the morning and pick up their order before noon. That has been helpful for farmers in the midst of harvest, and they expect to have more call-in orders when the weather begins cooling down.
The pair are no longer doing construction, and they are enjoying operating a different type of business.
“It’s just a fun job,” Cummins said.
