Kicking Burritos food truck hits the road in Holdrege

Wittenhagen and Cummins gutted a trailer they previously used in construction, added insulation, rebuilt it and installed commercial kitchen equipment to transform it into a food truck. When coming up with the name for their business, Cummins knew he wanted to have a donkey as their mascot. Burrito in Spanish translates as “little donkey,” he explained.

Wittenhagen was discussing the donkey idea with his mom, when she suggested they have a cartoon image of a kicking donkey on the truck and call the business — Kicking Burritos.

“I asked Kellon, and he was like, ‘Yep, let’s do it,’” Wittenhagen said.

The pair like to mix up the menu by offering quesadillas, nachos and even a s’more quesadilla. They are planning to add a surf-and-turf burrito that features steak and shrimp.

They’ve also created their own sauce, the Kicking Sauce, that Wittenhagen describes as like a chipotle Ranch but it is made from scratch.

“We have the freedom to kind of come up with our own thing. If it works, great. If it doesn’t, move on,” Wittenhagen said.

They pride themselves on everything being fresh and homemade. They are able to modify items on their menu to fit into Keto or low-carb diets.