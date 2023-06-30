AMHERST — Country dances are scheduled for 7-10 p.m. Saturdays in July, starting July 8, at the Amherst Community Building.

No dance will be held Saturday (July 1) due to the Independence Day holiday weekend.

Set to play are:

July 8: Classic Country.

July 15: The Kenastons.

July 22: Ray Mullen.

July 29: A fundraiser with disc jockey Martha Cooper.

Admission is $5 for anyone past high school, and free for children and teens. Attendees are welcome to bring snacks or a dessert to share.

Information is also available on Facebook @still dancing.

For questions, call Martha at 308-730-0154.