AMHERST – Amherst community dances continue this month 7-10 p.m. every Saturday at Amherst Community Hall at 110 N. Main St.

Playing this month will be:

March 4: Classic Country.

March 11: The Shockitanos.

March 18: DJ fundraiser.

March 25 - Dan Dobson.

At the March 18 disc-jockey fundraiser, a disc jockey will play instead of a band, with contributions welcome.

Martha Fowler, who plans the dances with her husband Henry, invites requests for the DJ. Submit them on the Still Dancing page on Facebook or call Fowler at 308-730-0154.

Admission for all dances is $5 for anyone beyond high school. Teenagers and children are free. Bring snacks to share.