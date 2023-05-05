AMHERST — Still Dancing community dances continue 7-10 p.m. Saturdays this month at the Amherst Community Center at 110 N. Main St.

Admission is $5 for anyone beyond high school. Youth and children are free. Attendees are invited to bring snacks to share.

Bands scheduled for May are:

May 6: Kiley and Company.

May 13: No dance.

May 20: Classic Country.

May 27: Curt Pfeil and Friends.

The Still Dancing team appreciates all who came to the fundraiser in April. Donations were given in memory of Ray Winz, Mark Wempen, Chris Ogle and Mary Hall.

For more information, call or text Martha at 308-730-0154.