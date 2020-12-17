KHS's Christopher Loofe named Outstanding New Principal of the Year

KEARNEY — Kearney High School Principal Christopher Loofe was named the Outstanding New Principal of the Year by the Nebraska State Association of Secondary School Principals for 2020.

Loofe joined Kearney Public Schools in 2018, replacing Jay Dostal as the KHS principal. He was named the regional Outstanding New Principal of the Year in 2018-19, making him eligible for this state award in his first five years.

As a new principal, Loofe said he wanted to focus his first few years on building relationships, “not only in the building but in the community.”

“Then,” he said, “COVID hits.”

However, those relationships are the thing helping the KHS community through this difficult time, which Loofe says goes to show how valuable relationships are.

“It’s challenging. It’s hard on students and hard on teachers,” Loofe said of the pandemic. “But we’re going to fight through it. We’re tough people here in Kearney.”

Loofe also praised the leaders and KHS team who have helped him his first years in the role, not just this year, but every step of the way.