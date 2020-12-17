KHS's Christopher Loofe named Outstanding New Principal of the Year

KEARNEY — Kearney High School Principal Christopher Loofe was named the Outstanding New Principal of the Year by the Nebraska State Association of Secondary School Principals for 2020.
Loofe joined Kearney Public Schools in 2018, replacing Jay Dostal as the KHS principal. He was named the regional Outstanding New Principal of the Year in 2018-19, making him eligible for this state award in his first five years.
As a new principal, Loofe said he wanted to focus his first few years on building relationships, “not only in the building but in the community.”
“Then,” he said, “COVID hits.”
However, those relationships are the thing helping the KHS community through this difficult time, which Loofe says goes to show how valuable relationships are.
“It’s challenging. It’s hard on students and hard on teachers,” Loofe said of the pandemic. “But we’re going to fight through it. We’re tough people here in Kearney.”
Loofe also praised the leaders and KHS team who have helped him his first years in the role, not just this year, but every step of the way.
“I’ve had a lot of really good leadership mentors in the district to help me transition into this position, and awesome faculty and staff,” he said. “This is a school where students are first and it makes my job a lot easier when you have so many people who care for kids and care about doing the best we can.”
Really, he added, this makes the new principal award a team honor.
“Dr. Loofe is extremely worthy of this award,” KPS Superintendent Kent Edwards said in a press release. “He consistently demonstrates a willingness to take on new challenges and master new skills and always maintains the highest level of professionalism.
“Dr. Loofe’s greatest strength is his unique skill of establishing a purposeful, personal and professional rapport with everyone. He has established himself as a leader and a valuable team member within our school system,” Edwards added.
Before coming to Kearney, Loofe served as the assistant principal and athletic director for Millard West High School, according to a press release. He served in the same role for Omaha Public Schools from 2004 to 2012.
Loofe received his doctor of education in educational administration from the University of Nebraska at Omaha, his secondary administration endorsement (7-12) from Wayne State College, a master’s degree in special education (K-12) from the University of Nebraska at Omaha, a bachelor’s in elementary education (K-8) from the University of Nebraska at Omaha and his bachelor’s in sports management and business administration from Wayne State College.
