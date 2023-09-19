KEARNEY — Kearney High School teacher Kaylei Becker has received the prestigious title of Nebraska State Business Education Association Rookie Teacher of the Year.

"We are thrilled,” KHS Principal Jeff Ganz said. "Her dedication to her students' success and her tireless efforts to enhance the quality of business education in Nebraska are truly commendable. We believe she exemplifies the qualities that make for an exceptional educator."

The NSBEA recognized Becker's innovative teaching methods, best practices, and continuous efforts to create opportunities for professional growth and networking among Nebraska educators.

Becker joined the KHS staff in 2022. A native of Cozad, she earned a degree in business administration from the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

She did accounting for several years before moving into teaching. She is working towards her MBA in business and information technology education.

Becker is also the assistant girls golf coach and the advisor for the Future Business Leaders of American chapter at the high school.

“Her passion for inspiring and nurturing young minds in the world of business education has set her apart as a true leader in her field,” the NSBEA said.