KHS students jumpstarting graphic design careers through Bearcat Design course

So, Bearcat Design became the time to create those pieces. What started out with one student getting assignments forwarded to her from Kaeding turned into a class of a dozen students — 15 this year — enrolled in a cataloged class.

It doesn’t take long to see the fruits of the students’ labor around the school. They’ve designed everything from the football team’s social media posts to theater posters to the program for the Nebraska State Bandmasters Association’s state competition.

“Some projects literally take a kid a day,” Kaeding said, but some take much longer. “We didn’t do NSBA this year, but that specific project takes a kid a whole term.”

KHS even has its own screen printing machine, so students can create a T-shirt from concept all the way to pressing ink onto fabric.

While getting high marks in class for a project is one thing, there’s a special kind of satisfaction that comes from seeing something you’ve created out in the world, according to Ella Waller.

So far, the senior said her favorite project has been creating KHS football graphics that posted to social media on Fridays before a game. In addition to the opportunity to test a variety of ideas, the graphics are viewed by a large audience.

