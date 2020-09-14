KHS now allowing limited number of Rowdies at varsity football, more family members at other sporting events

KEARNEY — Kearney High School will now allow a limited number of “Rowdies” at varsity football games, and more family members will be allowed to attend all levels of softball, volleyball and football games.
Kearney Public Schools announced the change Monday afternoon.
Up to six family members per player will be allowed at softball, volleyball and football games. Previously, only four family members were allowed per game.
Student athletes were able to submit a list of six family members at the beginning of the year who would be eligible to claim one of the four - now six - vouchers for a game. Eligible family members include parents, step-parents, siblings, step-siblings and grandparents.
These vouchers allow family members to attend, but do not cover admission costs. Family members will still need to pay for a ticket or use an activity pass.
KPS also announced changes just for varsity football games, including allowing the “Rowdies” student section.
Under the new rules, 130 randomly selected junior or senior Kearney High students will be allowed to attend the game. The KHS Activities Office will announce a plan for signing up the random lottery.
The Rowdie section will be located in the north end zone stands. Students can enter through Cope Stadium’s main gate only and must present their ID for entry.
Masks will be required and supervisors will enforce social distancing standards throughout the game.
KPS staff will also now be allowed to attend the varsity football games and must show their staff ID to gain entry.
For reserve football players, no family will be allowed to attend the game. The reserve players will enter the facility at the southwest gate at Cope Stadium. The players will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing standards throughout the game.
These changes affect the KPS activities and athletics blueprint first released Aug. 25, which allows for varying formats depending on the current COVID-19 threat level.
In the current phase, everyone is required to wear masks for entry to an activity. According to the blueprint, they are required to be worn throughout the contest, and social distancing should be enacted as much as possible. The same is required of staff and event personnel.
Event attendees will also need to have their temperature checked before entering the facility. Opposing team fans will not be required to have their temperature taken by KPS for football games, as the stadium has separate entryways and concessions, so visiting teams can abide by their own school’s rules.
