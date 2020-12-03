KHS further limiting fan attendance, continuing to require masks for winter activities and athletic events

KEARNEY — Kearney High School will further limit the number of spectators allowed at winter sporting events and continue to require masks for the 2020-21 season.
The school announced its winter sports season protocols Wednesday afternoon.
According to Activities and Athletics Director Ryan Hogue, the plan largely mirrors the fall activities guidelines, with a few stricter guidelines to make sure participants, workers and fans are kept “as safe as possible.”
“Going from outside to inside, there is more of a concern than what it was for the fall season, especially with the uptick (in COVID-19 cases),” Hogue explained. “We just want to start really conservative.”
Masks will be required to be worn by athletes on the bench and in the locker rooms. They are not required to wear them while physically exerting themselves on the court.
Though referees and officials are encouraged by the Nebraska State Activities Association to wear masks as much as possible, Hogue said there are allowances for officials to take down their mask to catch their breath, if they, too, are exerting energy.
“If they can be a distance apart (from the students) and they’re running up and down the court, I think their masks will come up and down once in a while,” Hogue explained.
All other event attendees, including fans, coaches and workers, will be required to wear masks or face coverings at all times.
Currently, only four family members per athlete or coach will be allowed to attend an event. Families must sit together and practice social distancing from other families. Temperatures will be taken prior to entry.
Students and coaches will conduct a self-screening before entering.
The high school will not be allowing home or visitor cheer, dance, band or student sections at this time.
KHS has established an entrance and seating plan to keep communities from Kearney and visiting schools separated as much as possible. The schools will have separate seating, restrooms and concession stands for each night KHS hosts basketball and dual wrestling events. Swimming and diving competitions will be handled on an event-by-event basis.
Hogue said that more than anything, he is “thrilled to be in a position right now” where both activities and in-person learning can occur at schools.
“Even though we are going through all these protocols and guidelines and restrictions, kids are able to come to school on a daily basis and they’re also participating in arts and activities and athletics,” he said. “We want everyone to remain patient and hopefully we are able to start getting more people back in the stands in the future.”
