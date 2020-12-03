KHS further limiting fan attendance, continuing to require masks for winter activities and athletic events

All other event attendees, including fans, coaches and workers, will be required to wear masks or face coverings at all times.

Currently, only four family members per athlete or coach will be allowed to attend an event. Families must sit together and practice social distancing from other families. Temperatures will be taken prior to entry.

Students and coaches will conduct a self-screening before entering.

The high school will not be allowing home or visitor cheer, dance, band or student sections at this time.

KHS has established an entrance and seating plan to keep communities from Kearney and visiting schools separated as much as possible. The schools will have separate seating, restrooms and concession stands for each night KHS hosts basketball and dual wrestling events. Swimming and diving competitions will be handled on an event-by-event basis.

Hogue said that more than anything, he is “thrilled to be in a position right now” where both activities and in-person learning can occur at schools.