KHS football team quarantined after player tests positive for COVID-19

KEARNEY — Kearney High School’s JV and varsity football teams are now quarantined, after a player tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a press release from Kearney Public Schools, a student on the team has a confirmed case and was unmasked at times during practice and at a JV game Monday. Students on both teams are now required to quarantine for 14 days, as well as those who ate lunch with the COVID-positive student.
Students may return to school Sept. 22 if they are symptom-free. In the interim, they will continue their education online.
Kearney Public Schools will increase sanitization in all classrooms and areas where the student had access.
Because of the quarantine, three JV and varsity football games will be indefinitely postponed. They include the following:
- Friday, Sept. 11 at North Platte (varsity)
- Monday, Sept. 14 versus Lincoln Southeast (JV)
- Friday, Sept. 18 versus Millar West (varsity)
“While we are disappointed that the Bearcats are unable to compete, our students’ health and safety is our first priority. We will be anxious to welcome these students back to school on September 22,” said Ryan Hogue, KHS Assistant Principal/Activities Director in a press release. “The ninth and 10th grade football players were not in close contact with the positive student and are not required to quarantine. Football practices and games for the ninth grade and reserve football teams will continue as scheduled.”
KHS Principal Chris Loofe sent a letter to parents Wednesday regarding the confirmed COVID-19 case. Parents should monitor their child for symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, chills, body aches, headache, sore throat, cough, and loss of taste and smell. If their child develops any of these symptoms, they should contact the child’s healthcare provider and isolate at home. If the child develops chest pain or difficulty breathing, parents should call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room.
If a child develops symptoms consistent with COVID-19, parents should immediately contact the school to report their child’s health situation. Should symptoms develop, the student must isolate until:
- Ten days have elapsed since symptoms first appeared;
- Respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath) have improved;
- The student has been fever-free for 24 hours without medications.
Photos: KHS football practice Aug. 13
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.