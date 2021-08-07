 Skip to main content
KHS band contest results in big food drive donations
top story

KHS band contest results in big food drive donations

KHS band
Ana Salazar, Kearney Hub

Kearney High School band camp students were challenged to collect nonperishable items over the past week to be donated to Kearney’s Jubilee Center. Incoming sophomore Dillon Kusek, who works for the center brought the idea to band teacher Rick Mitchell who then challenged the different band sections to collect as much as they could. Friday afternoon the 1,850 food items collected as well as paper goods were loaded in the back of pickup trucks to be taken to the center. The food items varied from canned green beans, sweet peas, corn, a variety of soups, tomato sauce, popcorn, macaroni and cheese as well as peanut butter.

The Kearney High School band collected more than 1,800 nonperishable food items to be donated to the Kearney Jubilee Center.

During the past week the band was challenged during the band’s camp to collect items that could be donated to the center such as canned and boxed food as well as paper items like toilet paper and paper towels.

KHS band

The competition was between sections of the band and it was an idea brought to Kearney High School band teacher Rick Mitchell by incoming sophomore Dillon Kusek who works at the Jubilee Center and plays the tuba and trumpet.

KHS band
KHS band

During the past week the Kearney High School band camp students donated items for the Kearney Jubilee Center and those items were loaded into pickup trucks Friday afternoon to be delivered to the center.
