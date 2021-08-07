KHS band contest results in big food drive donations

The Kearney High School band collected more than 1,800 nonperishable food items to be donated to the Kearney Jubilee Center.

During the past week the band was challenged during the band’s camp to collect items that could be donated to the center such as canned and boxed food as well as paper items like toilet paper and paper towels.

The competition was between sections of the band and it was an idea brought to Kearney High School band teacher Rick Mitchell by incoming sophomore Dillon Kusek who works at the Jubilee Center and plays the tuba and trumpet.