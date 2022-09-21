KHS apologizes to Lincoln High for alleged student behavior

KEARNEY — Kearney High School administrators have apologized for the behavior of students in the KHS student section Tuesday at the varsity volleyball game against Lincoln High School.

“We are aware of the allegations of irresponsible behavior from our students at the volleyball game last night and are investigating it to the fullest extent today,” said Ryan Hogue, KPS activities director/KHS assistant principal.

Hogue said he was contacted by the Lincoln High coach at the game, who expressed anger with the behavior of KHS students.

“I told the coach that I would make sure this didn’t happen anymore and to continue coaching her team. In retrospect, I wish I would have taken different steps at that time to identify potential student misconduct. While it may be difficult to prove any misconduct occurred with our students today, we do apologize to the Lincoln High volleyball coaching staff and team for any potential misconduct that might have occurred," Hogue said. "It is our expectation for Kearney High students and fans to set the standard for enthusiastic support of their team with a respectful demeanor towards our opponents."

According to KPS Communications Director Tori Stofferson, the alleged incident happened during the game when individuals in the KHS “Rowdies” student section made impolite remarks toward the opposing team. The Rowdies sit on the west end of the KHS gym, and they do not sit on the first row of the bleachers. Stofferson said there is a staff member assigned to monitor the Rowdies during each athletic game.

“This type of behavior is not to be accepted at KHS,” said KHS Principal Jeff Ganz. “Kearney High School is making proactive changes to our game management practices and procedures to ensure a positive game experience for all teams competing at KHS. There will be consequences for any students found to be guilty of any misconduct in this incident.”

Ganz stated that any type of reported disrespectful behavior and hateful language will not be tolerated at Kearney High School and encourages anyone to report inappropriate behavior to KHS staff so that it can be addressed immediately. The KHS Student Handbook states that “the use of language, written or oral, or conduct, including gestures, which is profane or abusive to students or staff members” constitutes grounds for short-term suspension, long-term suspension, expulsion or mandatory reassignment when such activity occurs on school grounds or at school sponsored activity or athletic event.

Superintendent Jason Mundorf said that he was in attendance at the volleyball game, but he was seated at the other end of the floor with elementary students. He did not hear the comments or see the actions being attributed to KHS students, but he acknowledged that “our friends from Lincoln had a negative experience with our event.”

“Kearney Public Schools has a positive, storied tradition of student support with our ‘Rowdies’ and we have received many compliments from visiting fans regarding their support of our teams through the years,” Mundorf said. “I apologize on behalf of Kearney Public Schools for anything that might have been said or for inappropriate conduct that may have occurred. That is not indicative of what Kearney Public Schools represents.”

Mundorf said he has “utmost confidence” in Hogue and Ganz to develop game management plans and protocols that will ensure the students continue supporting the team in a respectful and honorable fashion. The allegations are currently being investigated by KHS.

“We sincerely apologize to the coaches, players, students and fans of Lincoln High School for anything negative they may have experienced,” Mundorf said.