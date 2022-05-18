Kevin Vickers happily grounded in Kearney Regional's ER/ICU

KEARNEY — Kevin Vickers was flying high as a member of the AirCare team at CHI Health Good Samaritan. But after nine years of flying, he was ready for a change.

He found it as manager of the ICU and the Emergency Department at Kearney Regional Medical Center, a job he began in October 2020.

His success in that new role was verified when five colleagues, three friends, his wife Jesica and another relative joined together to nominate him as a Health Care Hero for 2022.

“Words will never be able to describe how much Kevin Vickers has meant to the world of health care,” they wrote. “He is steadfast in the face of emergent situations. He is always looking to advance medicine for the betterment of the patient and his fellow co-workers. Kevin has always had a positive attitude, and his patients always comment about how safe and comforted they feel while being cared for by him.”

Whether in AirCare or the ER, Vickers enjoys “not knowing what the day is going to bring.”

He said, “Every day is something new. If there’s a challenge, a problem, an issue or a situation, you work through it and figure out the best way to handle it.”

“I’ve seen a lot of different things, and of course the ones that stick out are the ones that go well. I once treated a patient who’d been in an accident, and two weeks later, after he had been released, he came back and thanked me for saving his life. That’s the most valuable part of this profession,” he said.

Vickers grew up on a ranch in Farnam. His mother worked in medical technology. His grandfather was a senator and a lobbyist for the Nebraska Nurses Association. By the time he graduated from high school, he knew he wanted to be a nurse.

He began his nursing career at Good Sam in 2005 after becoming a certified nursing associate. In 2007 he earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska at Kearney, and in 2008 he earned a nursing degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus at UNK. He began began flying with AirCare, Good Sam’s medical helicopter, in 2011.

Now that he’s in management, Vickers oversees about 40 people in the ICU and the ER. He works a 40-hour week, but not always during conventional hours. “At heart, I’m a night owl, so I like to come in and visit the night staff and see them in their work environment,” he said.

When he arrived at KRMC in the fall of 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic was raging.

“It affected everyone, not just hospitals, but it was difficult because we didn’t know what was going to happen. People came in sick, and they didn’t know which way they were going to go,” he said.

“Families couldn’t see patients, and that made it hard for the staff. Our staff had to make sure families got information, along with protecting themselves. I think everybody banded together as a team to take the best care of patients and each other,” he said.

He added that although COVID-19 is declining, “we still face a lot of uncertainty” about the virus.

Vickers, whose family includes wife Jesica and three children: Caleb Dorn, 17; Callen Dorn, 12, and Jaxson Vickers, 6, was surprised to receive the Health Care Hero award. “Throughout my career, an award is not something I ever thought of,” he said.

But his co-workers and Jesica did. Their nomination concluded: “Patient care is the forefront of his every day life. Kevin is extremely humble and will always respond to a compliment from a patient by saying, ‘I just wanted to do my best for that patient.’ No one deserves this award more than he does.”