Kevin Thompson will fill many roles as Kearney Police Department’s newest captain

KEARNEY — Lt. Kevin Thompson is being promoted to the rank of captain, according to an announcement by the Kearney Police Department and City Manager Michael Morgan.

Thompson will command KPD’s Operations Division, which primarily is comprised of the uniform patrol bureau with additional operational management responsibilities, including Emergency Services Unit (SWAT), firearms and community engagement.

The operations captain works collectively with the Services Division Capt. Mike Young, and Police Chief Bryan Waugh on executive administrative and leadership functions within the police department.

Thompson has been a KPD member for 28 years, serving assignments in uniform patrol, criminal investigations, emergency services unit sniper, firearms instructor, field training officer, armorer, staff services sergeant, and most recently the office of professional standards.

Thompson is a graduate of Broken Bow High School, U.S. Army veteran, University of Nebraska at Kearney graduate and a graduate of Northwestern School of Police Staff and Command. He is scheduled to attend the FBI National Academy later this year in Quantico, Virginia.