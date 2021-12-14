Kent Edwards retiring after six years as superintendent at Kearney Public

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

• ASCEND Program

• District Rebranding

• Restructuring the KPS Administrative Team

• Onboarding and leading many new principals at all levels

• Monitoring building improvements at every KPS school

“I am proud that my tenure as superintendent will be included within the extraordinary story of Kearney Public Schools. I firmly believe there is no better place to educate a child because this community values education. I have had the privilege of working with many remarkable and talented people including administrators, teachers, support staff, parents, volunteers, community leaders, business owners, and board of education members. We have worked as a team so when KPS students earn their high school diplomas, they are prepared to work, lead, and make a positive impact on the world,” said Edwards. “Nothing provides me with more satisfaction than knowing our students have been prepared for a bright future.”

KPS Board of Education members commended Edwards for his visionary leadership and ability to build a strong culture of collaboration focused on shared, specific goals.