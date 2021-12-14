Kent Edwards retiring after six years as superintendent at Kearney Public

KEARNEY — Kearney Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kent Edwards has announced that he will retire at the end of this school year.
Edwards has been superintendent in Kearney Public Schools for the past six years following a lengthy administrative career in both Georgia and Nebraska.
“It will be a fitting end to a career I loved,” said Edwards in a press release from KPS. “I started my educational career in Kearney as a student-teacher, returned as an assistant principal, and am honored to have served here as superintendent.
"While these past two years in education have been some of the most challenging as we worked through the pandemic, that was not an overwhelming factor in my decision to retire," Edwards said. "I look forward to new challenges and also spending more time with my children and grandchildren in Georgia.”
During his tenure as Superintendent, Edwards administered the implementation of many successful initiatives that include:
• District Strategic Plan
• 1:1 Technology Initiative
• Hanny Arram Center for Success
• Tri-City Education Alliance
• ASCEND Program
• District Rebranding
• Restructuring the KPS Administrative Team
• Onboarding and leading many new principals at all levels
• Monitoring building improvements at every KPS school
“I am proud that my tenure as superintendent will be included within the extraordinary story of Kearney Public Schools. I firmly believe there is no better place to educate a child because this community values education. I have had the privilege of working with many remarkable and talented people including administrators, teachers, support staff, parents, volunteers, community leaders, business owners, and board of education members. We have worked as a team so when KPS students earn their high school diplomas, they are prepared to work, lead, and make a positive impact on the world,” said Edwards. “Nothing provides me with more satisfaction than knowing our students have been prepared for a bright future.”
KPS Board of Education members commended Edwards for his visionary leadership and ability to build a strong culture of collaboration focused on shared, specific goals.
“When Dr. Edwards returned to Kearney, the district was ready for leadership and innovation that would build upon the contributions previously made. Today, Kearney Public Schools is focused on developing leaders to take our students into this competitive future. Dr. Edwards has given his time, talent, and energy to make a difference in the lives of students and all of us in this community have benefited from his contribution. I wish Dr. Edwards and his family a wonderful retirement and heartfelt gratitude for the legacy he leaves for KPS,” said Board of Education President Kathy Gifford.
Edwards started his education career in Kearney attending Kearney State College and spent time at Kearney High School as a student-teacher. After a teaching and high school principal career in Elgin, he returned to KHS and served as KHS assistant principal from 1992 to 1995. He served as a superintendent, assistant superintendent, and principal in Carrollton, Georgia, before returning to Kearney.
Edwards earned his Ed.D. in education leadership from NOVA Southeastern University in Florida following two earned degrees from the University of Nebraska-Kearney, including a master of arts in educational administration and a bachelor of arts in education.
Kent and his wife Janine have been married since 1982. They have two sons who currently reside in Georgia. Edwards is looking forward to spending more time with his family during his retirement but will continue to be involved in furthering educational opportunities for children.
Details of the search process to select a new superintendent will be forthcoming, according to a KPS press release.