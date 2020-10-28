Keno, county surveyor selection on ballot for Buffalo County voters

KEARNEY — Buffalo County voters will decide two local issues in Tuesday’s election.

One issue involves expanding keno to unincorporated places in the county.

The other issue is whether the voters of Buffalo County want to continue electing the county surveyor, or leave the decision of who fills that position to the county board.

Is countywide keno right for Buffalo County? That’s the question voters will decide after the county board heard a presentation from supporters of the idea during the Aug. 25 board meeting.

Michael Carper, who supports expanding keno, said that doing so would capture about $8,000 to $10,000 in revenue annually.

“Why not take advantage of it? The money would stay in Buffalo County,” Carper said.

According Carper’s presentation, mechanical kiosks would dispense keno tickets at businesses in unincorporated places in Buffalo County.

Keno already is available in the city of Kearney, Gibbon and Shelton, and has been approved by Ravenna voters but not active yet.