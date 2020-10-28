Keno, county surveyor selection on ballot for Buffalo County voters

KEARNEY — Buffalo County voters will decide two local issues in Tuesday’s election.
One issue involves expanding keno to unincorporated places in the county.
The other issue is whether the voters of Buffalo County want to continue electing the county surveyor, or leave the decision of who fills that position to the county board.
Is countywide keno right for Buffalo County? That’s the question voters will decide after the county board heard a presentation from supporters of the idea during the Aug. 25 board meeting.
Michael Carper, who supports expanding keno, said that doing so would capture about $8,000 to $10,000 in revenue annually.
“Why not take advantage of it? The money would stay in Buffalo County,” Carper said.
According Carper’s presentation, mechanical kiosks would dispense keno tickets at businesses in unincorporated places in Buffalo County.
Keno already is available in the city of Kearney, Gibbon and Shelton, and has been approved by Ravenna voters but not active yet.
One of the places the new game could be available would be at the Bull & Barrel Bar in unincorporated Odessa. Other spots would include Glenwood Corner and truck stops, Carper said.
The owner of the Odessa bar, Tim Vogt of Gibbon, said his customers probably would play the game while they’re in his business. Vogt said allowing countywide keno would halt the leakage caused when Buffalo County residents go out-of-county to play.
“We’ve had 300-400 people say, ‘If we just had keno ...’” Vogt said about interest in the game. “We’re losing a lot of dollars in the western area of the county.”
Also on Tuesday, Buffalo County voters will be asked whether they wish to eliminate the county surveyor as an elective position. Counties like Buffalo that are under 150,000 population have the option this year of making the county surveyor position appointed. The vote for the issue will keep the position elected, while a vote against will give the county board the power to appoint the surveyor.
The current county surveyor is Trenton Snow, who earns an annual salary of $33,016.
Because he was elected two years ago, Snow would serve out the remaining two years in his term, if voters discontinue the elected position.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.