Kenney, Wilmot win area Board of Regents seats

KEARNEY — Paul Kenney was out in the stiff wind Wednesday smiling as he picked up his campaign signs. He was reelected Tuesday to his second six-year term on the District 6 Board of Regents.

He defeated Julie Hehnke of Grand Island. Unofficial results gave Kenney 34,532 votes to 20,277 for Hehnke.

In the Board of Regent’s District 7, Kathy Wilmot of Beaver City won over Matt Williams of Gothenburg. Unofficial vote counts were 39,279 for Wilmot and 32,876 for Williams.

The eight-member Board of Regents is the governing body for the four University of Nebraska campuses, including UNK in Kearney. The board provides strategic leadership to the university, including selecting the president and approving the budget and tuition.

Kenney, 62, attributed his reelection to “the job I’ve done so far, just everything.” He was first elected in 2016.

“This is the people’s university, so we want to be sure the university knows what kinds of changes it might be looking at. We want to create the kind of graduates and people we need,” he said.

Kenney is an agri-businessman, farmer and rancher from the Amherst area who farms on a homestead that has been in his family for over 100 years. He has served on the Amherst Public Schools board for 16 years and has held numerous professional leadership positions.

Hehnke, 62, is a counselor at Grand Island Central Catholic High School and has served on the Grand Island City Council for eight years.

In the District 7 race, Williams, 73, acknowledged Wednesday that the loss stung, but “I’ve learned that when some doors close, other doors open.”

Williams has served two four-year terms in the state Legislature, but he was term-limited out of running again. He is chairman of the board at Flatwater Bank in Gothenburg, has served as president of the Gothenburg Area Chamber of Commerce and has sat on the state board of the TeamMates Mentoring Program.

Wilmot, 72, is a sixth-generation Nebraskan who served on the Nebraska State Board of Education for eight years. She has worked as a teacher, an Equal Opportunity Commission investigator and as a training and accreditation manager for the Kansas Department of Corrections.

She will replace Bob Phares of North Platte, who chose not to run again after serving three terms.

Politics crept into the Williams-Wilmot race, with Gov. Pete Ricketts backing Wilmot and Jim Pillen, now Nebraska governor-elect, supporting Williams. Both candidates in the nonpartisan race are Republicans.

District 6 covers 18 counties, including Buffalo, Adams and Hall counties. District 7 includes Nebraska’s 45 westernmost counties, reaching from the Colorado/Wyoming line to the eastern edges of Holt and Harlan counties.