Ken Tracy's been playing Santa Claus for 25 years, and he's still going strong

KEARNEY – Don’t ask Ken Tracy how many years he’s played Santa Claus. He can’t tell you. “When you do something you love, you don’t keep track,” he said.

Tracy has donned the red suit for at least 25 years. He’s played Santa at home. At Hilltop Mall. Inside Santa’s cottage downtown. On stage, too. This week, he starred as Kris Kringle in Crane River Theater’s “Miracle on 34th Street.”

He loves being Santa Claus, but when asked why, he struggles to find words. “It is absolutely – well, I can’t explain it. I enjoy what the kids have to say, what they ask for, what they wish for,” he said.

It began years ago when a family friend, Buford Hoyer, would dress as Santa on Christmas Eve and visit Tracy’s childhood home in Ruskin, a town on the Kansas border about 100 miles southeast of Kearney. “He’d give kisses to the ladies and walnuts to the men,” he said.

Years later, Tracy recalled that visit from Santa, so he asked his wife if she’d like Santa to come visit. She said yes, so he borrowed a Santa suit from a friend. The next year, his wife bought him a Santa suit. He was off and running.

On his lap

Tracy has been Santa at Hilltop Mall longer than he can remember. He figures he puts in about 60 hours from Thanksgiving until Christmas Eve, primarily on evenings and weekends. “I don’t get tired until I get home and the adrenalin has worn off,” he said.

Each fall, he pores through catalogs to see what children might request, but sometimes, he’s puzzled by their wishes. In that case, “I ask them what a toy is, and what it does,” he said.

He enjoys talking to children. He’ll talk “as long as they want to talk,” roughly 10 or 15 minutes. Along with hearing their wish lists, he reminds them why they celebrate Christmas. The holiday isn’t just about Santa Claus, but the baby Jesus, he tells them.

Some children bring their pets. Santa has been photographed with dogs, cats and a guinea pig.

Some children are afraid of him. “I don’t force kids to sit on my lap,” he said, although many families request that for a picture. He’ll advise parents to let apprehensive children watch for a bit at first.

So far, he has never dropped a child. He’s never had his lap moistened by a toddler. “The mothers were close by and caught the child in time,” he said.

Santa hears sad stories, too. One little girl whose father was deployed overseas with the military simply asked that her father come home safely.

Another child asked Santa to stop her parents from fighting. “I told her that she could help by being kind. We ended with a little prayer that everything would turn out OK,” he said.

Tough questions

Kids can ask tough questions. One little boy said he wanted to fly a plane. Santa asked if his father could fly. “No,” the boy said. “Does your mother know how to fly?” Santa asked. “No,” the boy said. “Do you know anyone who flies?” Santa asked.

“You do!” the little boy said.

If children ask how he got to the mall, he tells them he flew in on his sleigh, parked his reindeer at the Kearney airport and got a ride to the mall in a friend’s car.

If children insist that he’s not the real Santa Claus, “I tell some of them that Santa is so busy he has to ask people to help him,” he said.

At one visit, young parents placed a crystal heart in his hand. It contained the ashes of their newborn who had died at birth.

His youngest visitor was a newborn just four days old. “For those parents to let me hold a young child like that was humbling,” he said.

One evening, six young couples hung around the back of the line. When the last child got off his lap, the couples approached and began taking their clothes off. Santa was alarmed until he realized they all wore costumes. “They were all G-rated,” he laughed. They just wanted a picture.

Miracle on 34th Street

Tracy had misgivings about being in “Miracle on 34th Street.” He hadn’t been on stage since high school. He’d have to sing, too. But Steve Barth, executive director of Crane River Theater, refused to take no for an answer.

“It was essential that we have a Santa that embodies the Christmas spirit,” Barth said. “Ken is genuinely one of the kindest souls I have ever met. His generosity, laughter and love for children resonate far beyond his authentic beard.”

Tracy’s wife encouraged him, too. At last, he agreed. He also realized it would “expand” his Santa Claus experience.

The show ran Dec. 17-23. He made mistakes, he said, but he had fun. In one song, he sang just the first and last lines and hummed the rest. No problem, Barth said.

“Ken’s jovial spirit and wonderful sense of humor convinced audiences every night that he is the real deal,” Barth said.

Tracy received a surprise gift from that experience. It changed his perspective of Christmas.

“Santa Claus and Jesus are not the same, but the principles of what Santa does fits the principles of Jesus,” he said. “Be kind of everyone no matter how unkind they are. Give gifts from the heart. Be helpful to everybody,” he said.

He noted, too, that Santa is here briefly once a year, but Jesus is “with us always. During the play, I could feel those things,” he said.

The red suit

Tracy has three Santa suits, including that first one, “which I keep for nostalgia.” He got another one at the Stagecoach in Kearney and his third on the internet from Planet Santa. He’ll often browse Santa suits at the Stagecoach to “see if anything is new and different,” but Santa’s garb rarely changes.

His Santa suit – burgundy, not red, he said – is dry-cleaned at the end of each season, then stored for a year. “I have two back-ups, just in case,” he said.

That beard he has is his own. Early on, he wore a white wig and beard, also ordered from Planet Santa, but “that fake beard and hair was just so hot,” so nine years ago, he started growing a beard in June. He shaved it off in January, but the next year, he re-grew it and has never shaved it off.

Rave reviews

Brian Baer has produced the Santa Experience at the Hilltop Mall since 2017, so he hires the mall Santa. Tracy, who had been Santa there long before that, was an easy pick.

“He was a real white-bearded Santa,” Baer said. “We quickly observed that Ken was a fan favorite. Parents would call us ahead of time to find out what dates he was working.”

Tracy has been the mall’s only Santa since 2019, but when he stepped away late this fall to be in “Miracle on 34th Street,” Baer had to find a substitute.

“We had big shoes to fill because Ken has set the bar very high. Being Santa is so much more than just wearing the red suit,” Baer said.

“Ken always takes the time to really listen to the kids who visit him. He is so easy to talk to. He always leaves kids with a teachable moment. At the end of every visit, he says, ‘Be kind and take care of others,’” Baer added.

The quiet Tracy, the father of three and grandfather of four, said playing Santa requires much more than a white beard. “I can spot a Santa right away: people who are humorous, outgoing and pleasant. It’s just something about their character,” he said.

Barth said Tracy “lifted my spirits every day. Ken showcases a spirit of giving all year long, volunteering for countless nonprofits and causes in our area. Kearney is lucky to have this Santa Claus year-round.”

Added Baer, “Dozens of times each weekend I hear the words from parents and kids over and over, ‘That is the real Santa Claus.’ I always smile and nod, ‘I know.’”