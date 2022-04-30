Kelley Hunt performs acoustically for authenticity in Loomis

LOOMIS — On a normal night, blues singer and keyboardist Kelley Hunt plays her songs with amplified electric instruments — unconcerned about the volume and with a full complement of backup musicians.

For her next Nebraska show, she plans to tone things down for a night of acoustic music with a bare bones trio featuring singer Elena Ross and James Albright on stand-up bass.

“It takes it back to the origins of writing the songs,” Hunt said in an interview from her home in Lawrence, Kan. “I write 95 percent of everything I’ve recorded, since I’ve started, sitting at the piano or sitting with my guitar in my hand.”

Performing acoustically lets Hunt present her music to the audience in a way that feels authentic.

“I think that allows the song itself to be heard in a different way,” she said. “Believe me, I love to record and have a full band. And I love to go out and play with a five-piece, a seven-piece or a nine-piece band behind me. But the truth is, I’ve done a lot of touring where it’s just me on stage.”

Hunt considers the bass as an additional voice.

“And having one of my singers with me, Elena Ross, who herself is a really top notch singer on her own, I think it adds a little bit of flavor to the songs in a way that maybe people haven’t quite heard before,” Hunt said. “It really puts the spotlight on the song itself.”

Hunt will bring her trio to central Nebraska for a 7:30 p.m. show tonight at The Balcony in Loomis as part of the Rehmsworld Concert series. Tickets for the performance are $22 in advance or $25 at the door.

Hunt considers performers like Ruth Brown, Mahalia Jackson, Billie Holiday, Ann Peebles, Ray Charles, Dinah Washington, Aretha Franklin, Charles Brown and Wanda Jackson to be influences. She also credits a cross section of the New Orleans/St. Louis/KC piano traditions like Professor Longhair, Toots Washington, Johnnie Johnson and Kansas City masters Jay McShann and Mary Lou Williams as the type of music that propelled her to a decades-long career playing the blues.

“The Beautiful Bones,” Hunt’s most recent album released in 2014, caught the attention of critics. American Blues Scene exclaims: “It is not very often that we receive an album that makes us sit down and really listen; like, grabs us and demands our full attention. Multi-instrumentalist Kelley Hunt has done exactly that with her new album, ‘The Beautiful Bones.’ The album has depth, soul, personality, and nuance.”

While the pandemic shut down her touring for two years, it didn’t stop her ability to make music. Hunt worked extensively with Albright and Ross during the COVID-19 shutdowns.

“These two have done several of the Facebook Live Connection concerts that I’ve done over the last couple of years,” Hunt said. “If some of the people have watched any of those concerts, they may have seen both James and Elena. They didn’t do all of the concerts with me but they did a good portion of them.”

Hunt plans to play songs from her catalog along with new material for an album she plans to release later this year.

“I’m glad to be getting back to Nebraska, especially for the Rehmsworld concerts because I love Tim and Bev Rehm,” she said. “Every time I’ve played there, whether its with a full band or solo, the audiences there are great. They are really good listening audiences.”

For a singer/songwriter, listening makes a huge difference.

“I usually do a two or three week solo tour every fall,” she said. “The thing that I’ve loved about that is that afterward, people would say to me, ‘I could really concentrate on the song,’ or ‘I’m hearing it in a different way.’ I love when I go to see an artist and it’s just stripped down to just a guitar. When they play that song that we all know or love, it really lets you look in on their process of creating the song.”

During the pandemic, when Hunt and her husband produced the series of about 58 Facebook concerts, she didn’t have a choice on including other musicians.

“We couldn’t bring in my band from Chicago,” Hunt said. “We didn’t have a choice to play in front of people. For a lot of those concerts, it was just me.”

The online concerts allowed Hunt to solidify her songs.

“If the song feels solid and I’ve road-tested it — which I’ve done with all my material over the years — once I feel that I’ve settled the song lyrically and musically, on what feels right for me, it tends to feel ‘finished.’ I find the variance in how I want to arrange the music. What instruments do I want to use? For these songs that we’re doing with the trio, the lyrics will stay the same and the music will too.”

When it comes time to record the new songs, Hunt can experiment with the arrangements.

“Because I have different instrumentation, I can highlight different parts of the song that way,” she said.