Keep leaves off Kearney streets by raking

KEARNEY — City streets are not the dumping grounds for leaves because excessive organic matter such as grass and leaves can cause odors in neighborhood creeks and drainage problems that could lead to localized flooding.

That is according to a city of Kearney press release about Ordinance No. 7352, which states: “The owner of the property abutting the sidewalk space shall be responsible for the routine care of such landscape plantings within the sidewalk space, including ... raking and disposing of leaves ... in accordance with Section 7-502 of this Article ...”

Lawn care professionals using leaf blowers on yards are asked to blow leaves and clippings back onto yards. The stormwater system is designed to drain only rain. A large amount of leaves prevents the city’s stormwater system from achieving peak efficiency, according to a city of Kearney press release.

Also, city street sweeping machines are not designed for picking up excessive amounts of leaves. Here are the best options for keeping leaves out of the street:

Keep mulched leaves in yards to benefit from their nutrients.

Rake or blow leaves into a compost pile, where they can decompose without odor.

Collect leaves in the brown yard waste container the city picks up weekly, normally ending the week before Thanksgiving (leaves only — no sticks, trash or other wastes).

To learn more, call Stormwater Program Manager Dan Lillis at 308-233-3273 or check the city of Kearney’s website at cityofkearney.org.